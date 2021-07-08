News & Politics

Grab Your Broom and Magic Wand: Quidditch Is Back in DC

Even muggles have a place on this squad.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Miguel Esparza.
Photo by Miguel Esparza.

Fans of the wizarding world of Harry Potter need not book a ticket to Hogwarts to catch some quidditch action. After a year-long hiatus during the pandemic, DC’s quidditch team the Washington Admirals will play their season opener Saturday, July 10 at the Fields at RFK Campus.

You may be wondering: is there any magic involved? Alas, no—only the magic of muggle sportsmanship. Game play is based on rules pulled from the pages of Harry Potter, with some minor changes: soaring brooms are replaced with PVC pipes and the speedy golden snitch is a tennis ball stuffed into a sock.

Facing off against the New York Titans, the Admirals will play three ticketed games on Saturday starting at 5 PM. The mixed-gender team is a member of Major League Quidditch, an organization that boasts quidditch squads across North America. This year’s league championship will even take place in Howard County—no trip to Platform Nine and Three-Quarters required.

The Fields at RFK Campus, Field 1A, 401 Oklahoma Ave., NE.

 

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day