Free Film Screenings, a Feminist Flag Exhibit, and a Bolivian-inspired Speakeasy: Things to Do in DC, July 8-11

Hey y’all! Damare Baker filling in for Rosa. It’s Thursday, which means we’re one day closer to the weekend!

We’ve got free movie screenings, a feminist flag exhibit, and a Bolivian-inspired speakeasy pop-up.

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Movies at sundown: Head down to the Library of Congress for their fourth annual “LOC Summer Movies on the Lawn” outdoor film festival. You can watch iconic films from the National Film Registry on the lawn of the Thomas Jefferson Building every Thursday evening.. The festival will kick off with a screening of “The Princess Bride.” Thursday 7/8; Free; find out more here.

Taste something new: You can experience a taste of Bolivia at Casa Kantuta, a new Bolivian-inspired speakeasy in Adams Morgan. Stop by the pop-up’s grand opening on the lower level of sPACYcLOUD Lounge to sip on amazing Bolivian-inspired cocktails and snack on authentic Bolivian street food while jamming out to Bolivian music and classic 90s hip hop and R&B tunes. Thursday 7/8; find out more here.

Family fun: Grab your family and head down to the Station at Riverdale Park for their summer After Hours event series. You can enjoy live DJ sets, outdoor games, mini golf, and scavenger hunts every Friday night. Furry friends are also welcome! Friday 7/9; Free; find out more here.

Words of wisdom: The Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company is bringing together local spoken word artists and residents of Wards 7 and 8 for their first in-person production since the pandemic. HOMEGROWN combines poetry, storytelling, hip hop, and verse to celebrate the resilience of DC communities. Friday 7/9 through Sunday 7/11; find out more here.

A different perspective: “Her Flag” is a new exhibit commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. A collaboration between contemporary women artists from the states that ratified the 19th Amendment by 1920, the artwork examines the legacy of the suffrage movement and the struggles that women of color continue to face a century later. The exhibit will be open to the public until Monday 7/12; find out more here.

Bottoms up: Mexican-inspired eatery Paraíso Taqueria is opening a mezcalería on Friday. Head down to their opening party and taste some free mezcal. No reservation needed. Friday 7/9; find out more here.

Live tunes: The Black Cat is making a comeback! The alternative music club is celebrating its grand re-opening on Friday and Saturday with live DJs and drinks. Friday 7/9 and Saturday 7/10; Free; find out more here.

For the culture: Join the Intertribal Native American Dance Circle at the Kennedy Center for a weekend showcase of Indigenous culture through music, film, dance, and storytelling. You can also purchase artwork made by Indigenous artists from the Artists Market. Friday 7/9 and Saturday 7/10; Free; find out more here.

Jam out: Max Weinberg’s Jukebox are taking over the stage at Wolf Trap this weekend. This band will play any song you want them to, whether it’s Bruce Springsteen or the Rolling Stone. Grab a ticker and enjoy the music. Saturday 7/10 and Sunday 7/11; Tickets start at $42; find out more here.

Can’t stop the punk: Learn about the District’s punk movement with the HUT at Anacostia Arts Center. There will be a live, in-person screening of the punk-rock documentary “Punk the Capital,” followed by a Q&A with filmmaker James June Schneider. Registration is required. Sunday 7/11; Free; find out more here.

Something new:

Are you looking for something new to do? Well, you’re in luck. There are quite a few museums and moments that opened during the pandemic. If you were quarantining like the rest of us, (and it’s not your job to stay on top of everything happening in this city), you may have missed the news. Lucky for you, we published short previews of these new attractions yesterday.

The District is now home to a bunch of new war memorials, such as the National Native American Veterans Memorial, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, and the National World War I Memorial. The city has also added three new museums to its vast collection: Planet Word, the National Museum of the United States Army, and the Lucy Burns Museum. Located in one of the most historical and important cities in the country, each of these monuments forces us to ponder and reflect on the things that we deem important to our history and culture, whether it’s the power of words or the impact of Indigenous Americans on our fight for freedom.

So, what better way to spend the weekend than to explore the city and think about how it became the palace it is now? Get out of the house this weekend, enjoy the summer heat, and explore some of the new sights that DC has to offer.

