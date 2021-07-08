Where to Watch This Weekend’s International Soccer Finals Around DC

Join fellow soccer fans to eat, drink, and most importantly, cheer on your favorite team during this weekend’s two huge matches: the CONMEBOL Copa America Final and UEFA Euro Finals. Argentina and Brazil will face off at Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday at 8 PM, while Italy and England will battle it out for the European Cup at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 3 PM.

Across the Pond

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Dupont pub is offering $15 “roulette buckets” (they come with five cans: choose hard seltzer, beer, or a combo). Reservations are available via email (reservations@acrosstheponddc.com).

The Artemis

3605 14th St., NW

This Columbia Heights sports bar opened in the Airedale space earlier this year.

Atlas Brew Works

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE; 1201 Half St., SE

Head to Atlas’s breweries and tap rooms in Navy Yard or Ivy City for the Euro Cup final. All Bullpen Pilsners are $1 off during the match.

The Brighton

949 Wharf St., SW

This British-inspired pub at the Wharf is broadcasting the Euro Cup final on its giant wall projection screen.

Cafe Citron

1343 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Dupont Latin restaurant/bar offers Bolivian, Peruvian and Mexican-inspired dishes and an entire menu dedicated to tropical drinks. It will air the Copa America final.

Church Hall

1070 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Watch the European Cup final on this Georgetown bar’s 17 TVs.

DOCK FC

1400 Okie St., NE

Ivy City’s neighborhood sports bar is soccer-obsessed.

Duke’s Grocery

1513 17th St., NW; 3000 Connecticut Ave., NW; 2000 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Pair a burger and cold drink with your match-viewing at one of this casual restaurant’s three locations, in Dupont, Woodley Park, and Foggy Bottom.

The Fairmont Hotel

2401 M St., NW

Head to this Georgetown hotel’s lobby to watch the Euro Cup Final. For $29 a person, sports fans can choose one beer, appetizer, and entrée from a menu featuring fare from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

The beer hall is located in the historic Manhattan Laundry Building.

Granville Moore’s

1238 H St., NE

This Belgian Tavern is helping its sister restaurant, the Queen Vic, with overflow reservations for the Euro final—they’re available on Resy.

Ireland’s Four Courts

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Courthouse soccer bar is removing bar stools to make extra room for viewers, and will add beer specials for the matches.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th St., NW

Adams Morgan’s taqueria/bar has teamed up with sports league DC Fray for a viewing event with drink specials and a full menu. The venue has eight flat-screen TVs and a projector. RSVP here.

Lucky Bar

1221 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Dupont hangout is one of DC’s most popular soccer bars.

Penn Quarter Sports Tavern

639 Indiana Ave., NW

The two-story sports bar is showing the Euro Cup Final.

The Queen Vic

1206 H St., NE

Reservations for the Euro Cup match are sold out at this British pub, but standing room will be available on a first-come basis.

Stellina

399 Morse St., NE; 2800 S. Randolph St.

Head to Union Market or Shirlington to watch the Euro finals and hang with an Italy-friendly crowd. Both will offer Peroni spritzes and thin-crust pizza at a special price all day.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

This NoMa beer garden has added more European brews to its typically German beer selection in honor of the Euro Cup final. During the match, $1 of all sales of Dogfish Head brews will go to DC Scores. RSVP here.