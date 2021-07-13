10 Delicious Destinations for Icy Treats Around DC

Bear’s Shaved Ice

9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg (at Rio Lakefront)

This family-owned shaved ice truck has multiple locations throughout the DC area where they offer classic flavors such as cherry, lime, and cotton candy. Look for the white truck with a polar bear on it.

Blanca’s Snow Cones

4821 Columbia pike, Arlington; 4306 St Barnabas Rd., Temple hills

These brightly colored trucks offer a wide array of colorful snow cones. Flavors include classic cherry or grape alongside more adventurous “tiger’s blood” (which sounds scarier than the mix of watermelon, strawberry and coconut tastes).

Capitol Snow

6201 Franconia Rd., Alexandria

Made from scratch with real fruit, these New Orleans style snowballs come in classic flavors like cherry and orange—plus some fun inventions like “dinosaur juice” (a.k.a. lemon-lime). And added bonus: free toppings.

Houey’s Shaved Ice

15193-A Marlboro Pk., Upper Marlboro

There are dozens of flavors to choose from at this Southern snowball joint, from banana and birthday cake to tropical punch and tutti frutti. You can also upgrade to a cream-based flavor if you’re feeling fancy. Sugar-free options are also available.

IceGreen Snowballs

6800 Oxon Hill Rd., National Harbor (inside Tanger Outlets)

Creative flavors make this snowball joint stand out, including wedding cake (watermelon and vanilla), bullfrog in a blender (cherry and green apple), and island breeze (blue raspberry and lime).

Jarabe Gourmet Pops

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

This pop-up popsicle stand specializes in Mexican-style paletas made with natural ingredients, fresh fruits, and herbs. Flavors run spicy to sweet, including rosemary-hibiscus, chocolate ganache, and pineapple-ginger. Find the stand at DC’s La Cosecha marketplace (Thursday through Sunday), Bethesda Central Farm Market (Sundays), and more.

Siroo Juk Story and Tea Cafe

4231 Markham St., Annandale; 13830 Lee Hwy, Centreville VA; 10176 Baltimore National Pk., Ellicott City

These Korean cafes serve a variety of savory and sweet specialties, including bingsu, Korean shaved ice often topped with a variety of fresh fruits and sweet condensed milk. Fruity favorites include mango or berry, while more savory options include red bean or matcha. The final product is both delicious and Insta-worthy.

Snocream Company

4221 John Marr Dr., Annandale (inside the Block)

This Taiwanese dessert stall inside the Block food hall creates fluffy, refreshing desserts that taste like a hybrid of shaved ice and ice cream. Start by picking flavors like mango, green tea, or pandan, which can be topped with a huge variety of fresh fruits, crunchy cereals, boba, jellies, condensed milk, and more.

Snow Show

6769 Wilson Blvd., Falls Church

You’ll find this Taiwanese dessert shop tucked away inside Eden Center’s Vivi Bubble Tea. Cooling creations include milk tea bingsu or fresh strawberry snow with mochi and cheesecake.

Tiki Treats

10319 Westlake Dr, Bethesda

Nicknamed “vacation in a cup,” these icy delights channel vacation in Hawaii. Pick from several fruit flavors, or splurge on the most popular: a rainbow snowball topped with a tiny umbrella.