10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

More than 15 million boxes of Girl Scout cookies weren’t sold during the pandemic, and you can get your hands on some Thursday, July 15 at The Yards’ Cookie Jamboree. A $20 ticket gets you a box of cookies, a free drink or ice cream, and access to all the day’s nostalgic activities, like a relay race. Make sure to check out what Yards restaurants are coming up with for the cookie-themed cocktail competition. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Girl Scout Nation’s Capital. The jamboree is from 5 to 9 PM at Yards Park (355 Water St., SE).

The next installment of Riverdale Park’s Curbside Cookout pop-up eatery is Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17. The two-day event features seven vendors across both nights, including Cake Boss and Beat Bobby Flay contestant Mr. Bake, Maryland-based Saint Crispy’s Fried Chicken Co. and Trini Vybez. Stop by Bear Square at The Station (6621 Baltimore Ave., Riverdale Park) from noon to 8 PM both days for the cookout.

Did you miss out on the Bastille Day festivities? A celebratory $49 three-course meal and specialty “Coq-tails” are still available at Bastille Brasserie & Bar (606 N. Fayette St., Alexandria) through Saturday, July 17. Dishes include a few of the classics, like escargot, French onion soup, steak frites, and chocolate profiteroles with homemade ice cream for dessert.

Mount Pleasant eatery Each Peach Market (3068 Mount Pleasant St., NW) is hosting a tasting of all things French: cheese, wines and ciders. Stop by the Tent de Fromage on Saturday, July 17 between 11 AM and 2 PM for drinks and snacks.

Seltzerland, the hard seltzer festival, is coming to Rock Creek Park Golf Course (6100 16th St., NW) on Saturday, July 17. Spend the afternoon trying more than 30 different fizzy beverages, munching on snacks, and indulging in tons of seltzer merch. Tickets are $39 to $59, and 90-minute time slots start at 11 AM (last entry at 5 PM).

Attend the annual Summer Wine Festival this weekend at George Washington’s Mt. Vernon estate. Taste unlimited samples from more than 15 Virginia wineries alongside snacks and tours of the mansion (3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon). General public tickets start at $53 and are still available for Friday, July 16 and Sunday, July 18.

After five years, local cidery ANXO is closing its Truxton Circle doors on Sunday, July 18. The final menu of Spanish-style fare features dishes like croquetas, patatas bravas, braised lamb shank, and flan. Reserve a table and soak in the final days. After that, the Brightwood Park location (711 Kennedy St NW) remains open for ciders and a pizza pop-up (next date: July 23-25 for unique pies like jamon and anchovy).

Howard County Restaurant Week runs all weekend with menus ranging from $15 (or less) for a two-course lunch to $45 for a four-course dinner. More than 35 restaurants are participating, including 12 AAPI establishments through a new diversity partnership. Diners win a restaurant gift certificate by following VisitHoCoMD on Instagram and sharing a photo of your dining experience.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 18. Plenty of ice cream shops around DC are celebrating with free scoops and new flavors. Here’s our guide.

Celebrate the 67th Mandela Day at all Nando’s PERi-PERi locations on Sunday, July 18. From noon-1:07 PM, or 67 minutes, every customer who brings a non-perishable food item will receive a free flame-grilled chicken leg or breast customized to their spice level. Donations will go to United Way NCA.