Dave Chappelle Is Returning to the Kennedy Center in August

The comedian will screen his new documentary, Untitled.

Photograph by Tracey Salazar courtesy the Kennedy Center.

Dave Chappelle is back at the Kennedy Center next month, but it’s not for a standup performance. The award-winning comedian will be screening his new documentary, Untitled, in the Concert Hall on August 1.

The feature focuses on Chappelle’s rural Ohio hometown and how it dealt with pandemic-related economic challenges and emotional turmoil following the murder of George Floyd. The film follows Chappelle as he provides economic and comedic relief through live comedy shows in his neighbor’s cornfield.

Chappelle was born and raised in the DC area, but later moved to rural Ohio after his parents separated. He received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in 2019, and has been awarded four Emmys and three Grammys.

Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

