Can’t Make It to the Beach? Here’s Where to Find Orange Crushes Around DC

The Admiral

1 Dupont Cir., NW

Bottomless brunch at Dupont Circle’s nautical bar isn’t limited to mimosas and bloody Marys—orange crushes are another free-flowing option. The drink with Ocean City origins is available by the glass or the pitcher in the evenings.

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 Georgia Ave., NW

Petworth’s new Tex-Mex restaurant—formerly comfort food spot Homestead—offers a version of the Maryland cocktail to pair with melty queso fundido, carne asada platters, and apple pie tacos.

Electric Cool-Aid

512 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Shaw’s trippy drinking lot serves a roster of canned cocktails, including an orange crush-inspired can from Virginia brewery Devil’s Backbone. There’s also a grapefruit version of the cocktail available.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

Choose your sunny fruit of choice to mix up the crush formula at the massive Park View bar. Imbibers can select coconut, orange, or pineapple flavored vodka and juice to mix with lemon-lime soda.

Last Call

1301-A Fourth St., NE

Gina Chersevani’s no-frills bar in Union Market mixes an affordable, $6 orange crush cocktail, swapping the classic lemon-lime soda for orange soda. The divey spot also offers a Jell-O shot version.

Lucky Crab

1309 5th St., NE

Lucky Buns chef Alex McCoy is behind the pop-up at Union Market, where a $50 ticket covers unlimited Chesapeake crabs and summery sides like corn and potato salad. Embrace the Maryland spirit with cold Natty Bohs and—you guessed it—orange crush cocktails.

Pop’s Sea Bar

1817 Columbia Rd., NW

The beachy eatery is inspired by the Jersey Boardwalk, but orange crushes with fresh squeezed orange juice and a grapefruit version are an homage to Maryland’s seaside. Stay in the vacation state of mind with peel-and-eat-shrimp, Old Bay fries, and East Coast oysters.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Navy Yard’s seafood spot slings a frozen version of the cocktail to wash down oysters and smash burgers. The boozy drink is made with the “Orange Crush” flavor of DC Brau’s hard seltzer, ideal for a hot day on the patio.

Vola’s Dockside Grill

101 N. Union St., Alexandria

Channel the Ocean City waterfront while sipping a frozen orange crush at Old Town’s riverside restaurant. The beachy drink is a fitting match for the seafaring menu—think lobster rolls, shrimp baskets, and pimento-spiked crab dip.

Join the conversation!