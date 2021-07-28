News & Politics

Video: Metro Is Crowded Again, Ew

Are you ready to go back to this? Photograph via BeyondDC on Flickr.

This morning saw one of the clearest signs of the DC’s return to pre-pandemic norms: the notorious Red Line—bless its heart—was delayed due to a “train malfunction.” Naturally, there was a bit of frustration from commuters who were running late. But one video of the scene circulating on Twitter shows a train car stuffed with bodies on bodies (many masked, a few unmasked) packed in the small space with standing-room only. Adem Arac’s reaction is probably relatable to everyone who suffered the stuffy ride—”heavily sobs internally.”

Rosa Cartagena
Web Producer/Writer

Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

