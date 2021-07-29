12 Fun Food Events Around DC

DJ Farrah Flosscett, food trucks, games, and giveaways are all at Summer House (101 12th St. South, Arlington) for happy hour tonight, July 29. It’ll run from 5-7 PM. General admission is free, but for $10, you’ll get an igloo cooler with freebies and a Peruvian Brothers food truck voucher.

Are you the ultimate ’90s-sitcom fan? Prove your knowledge at trivia tonight, July 29 at Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE). Brews from Port City and wines by the glass will be available, and you can munch on made-to-order Detroit-style pizza from Motown Square. Trivia starts at 7 PM and costs $15 per person.

Bowling lounge The Eleanor (100 Florida Ave., NE) reopened this week. Stop by tonight, July 29, for National Chicken Wing Day—General Tso’s chicken wings are on the house with the purchase of a pint of Madame Chiang, a cream ale made with ginger, Szechuan peppercorns, and orange peel.

The Ivy City Summer Cookout is tonight, July 29 at Other Half Brewing (1401 Okie St., NE). The event brings together neighborhood businesses for an evening of drinks, barbecue, and games. Slurp down freshly shucked oysters from Ivy City Smokehouse and One Eight Distilling’s cocktails, and feast on the Texas-style brisket, smoked pig and chicken, and summer salads from the fine-dining room Gravitas. Cold brew from Baker’s Daughter will keep the party going. You must be 21 to enter. Tickets are all-inclusive and cost $100. The cookout is at from 7-11 PM.

Unwind tonight, July 29, with pizza and wine at the Simone and the Homies Comedy Show. Local comedians will perform at Glover Park spot Arcuri (2400 Wisconsin Ave., NW) starting at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $10.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery (5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe) is celebrating its three-year anniversary with events across two weekends. This weekend, the slate includes beer releases, live music, food specials, and daily giveaways. Check out the full schedule here.

Celebrate Swiss National Day all weekend long at Stable (1324 H St., NE). The dinner specials begin tonight, July 29—they include rösti, a Swiss-style sausage, and a strawberry sundae. That menu is available through Saturday, July 31. A special brunch menu will be available on Sunday, August 1, and there will be live long-horn music on the patio. There are drink specials, too, including a cocktail made from dark rum, a Swiss soft drink, and housemade lime bitters, plus Swiss wines. Make a reservation on Resy.

Smokecraft Modern BBQ (1501 Highland St., Arlington) is celebrating its first anniversary this weekend. A special menu features fire-grilled artichokes, brisket eggrolls, bacon-wrapped chicken cordon bleu, and competition-style baby back ribs. Wrap up your meal with a spicy smoked blueberry crisp. The anniversary menu is available after 5 PM from Friday, July 30 through Sunday, August 1, and free delivery is available.

It’s the last weekend of National Ice Cream Month, and the Yards has partnered with two scoop shops—Ice Cream Jubilee and Jeni’s—for the occasion. From Friday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 1, a larger-than-life retro ice cream shop will be on the Navy Yard park’s Sun Deck (355 Water St., SE). Grab your favorite flavor and take photos with a giant life-sized ice cream cone and an old fashioned ice cream parlor backdrop. The scooping begins at noon each day.

Alexandria’s Around the World Cultural Food Festival is at Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison St., Alexandria) on Saturday, July 31 from 11 AM to 7 PM. Taste traditional food from a variety of countries, including Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Jamaica, Mexico and Peru. There will also be folk dancing and more than eighty artisans and vendors.

Do you like frozen cocktails? Vote for your favorite at outdoor bar Electric Cool-Aid’s (512 Rhode Island Ave., NW) competition on Sunday, August 1. Six DC bartenders will convene at the Shaw venue and vie to make the best frozen drink; doors open at 1 PM.

National Rum Month starts Sunday, August 1. Penn Quarter restaurant Cuba Libre (801 Ninth St., NW) is running cocktail specials in support of the #SOSCuba movement all month long. Order the Cuba Libre, made with rum, Coca-Cola, and lime, and 50 percent of the sale will benefit non-profit Cuba Decide.