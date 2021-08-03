Enchant Christmas Is Returning to Nationals Park This November

In the midst of the pandemic and the scorching summer heat, it seems impossible to even think about the joy of the winter holidays. If you’re looking to get your holiday spirit back, Enchant Christmas, an immersive Christmas village, is returning to Nationals Park this holiday season after a one-year pandemic hiatus.

Starting on November 26, Enchant Christmas will turn Nationals Park into a winter wonderland with a mythical forest of twinkling lights and Christmas-themed art installations. You can follow the “Mischievous Elf” through the Christmas Light Maze to search for Santa’s missing gifts, listen to stories and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and skate along the Ice-Skating Trail adorned with its own light displays.

If you’re also looking for some unique, last-minute gifts, you can shop through the dozens of local vendors at the Christmas Market. You will find everything from home decor to gourmet food.

While specific information about tickets and vendors have not been released yet, general admission tickets will go on sale in September.

Nationals Park; 1500 S. Capitol St. SE

