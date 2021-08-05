10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Glover Park Spanish restaurant Xiquet (2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW) is launching a two-hour 14-course menu, which will run throughout August. Valencian-inspired dishes include grilled octopus with Osetra caviar and orange pearls; sea cucumber with sobresada; and paella with duck confit, foie gras, and figs. The dinner is $210 per person; wine pairings are an additional $190. Make a reservation on Tock.

Following a month-long renovation, downtown DC Indian institution The Bombay Club (815 Connecticut Ave., NW) has reopened this week. Owner Ashok Bajaj has updated more than just the interior design. New menu items include Crab kori roti, a duck kebab with goat cheese, and a whole goat leg for two.

EatWell DC has declared that August is Tomato Festival Month at three Logan Circle restaurants. Throughout the month, the Pig, Commissary, and Logan Tavern will showcase dishes made with tomatoes from the restaurant group’s farm. Among the dishes you’ll find: tomato panna cotta with basil syrup at the Pig (1320 14th St., NW); pan-roasted rockfish with cherry tomatoes and tomato agrodolce at Logan Tavern (1413 P St., NW); and espelette-spiced shrimp with olive-oil-poached tomato ragu at Commissary (1443 P St., NW).

It’s the second weekend of anniversary celebrations at Maryland’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery (5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe). Two new beers—a honey amber ale and barrel-aged grand cru—will be released today, August 5. The festivities, which run all weekend, include live music, food specials, and daily giveaways. Check out the full schedule here.

Atlas Brew Works is celebrating National IPA Day today, August 5. Stop by the beermaker’s Ivy City tap room (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) for $1 off all IPAs—including pints, six-packs, and growler refills.

Learn to make empanadas from scratch with a demonstration class and tasting tonight, August 5, at Shop Made in DC in Georgetown (1353 Wisconsin Ave., NW). It runs from 5 to 7 PM and costs $50 per person.

Allegory (1201 K St., NW), the bar inside downtown DC’s Eaton Hotel, reopens on Friday, August 6. A new cocktail menu pairs an Alice in Wonderland theme with drinks inspired by Ruby Bridges’s story of systemic racial bias. The $16 cocktails include Through My Eyes, a highball named after Bridges’ memoir, and Mad as a Hatter, with tequila, apple brandy, vermouth, and butter. Go down the rabbit hole starting at 5 PM.

Compass Coffee is doling out free coffee drinks this weekend. Stop by the Georgetown location (1351 Wisconsin Ave., NW) between 7 AM and 3 PM on Friday, August 6, and the Shaw roastery (1535 Seventh St., NW) between 7 AM and 5 PM on Saturday, August 7.

In honor of its fifth anniversary, beer shop Craft Beer Cellar (301 H St., NE) is stocking a limited amount of hard-to-find brews. Stop by for a variety of styles from the Referend Bier Blendery, Brew Gentlemen, Dancing Gnome, Grist House Craft Brewery, Drekker, and Drowned Lands. Place your orders starting Saturday, August 7 at 9 AM online and 10 AM in-store.

Join veteran DC chef Roberto Donn—formerly of the late Italian institution Galileo— in his Arlington home on Saturday, August 7 for a five-course tasting menu. He’ll serve chilled avocado soup; handmade ravioli; poached halibut; and crème brûlée. The dinner, $135 per person, begins at 6 PM. Reserve with Festi or by calling 202-257-0168.