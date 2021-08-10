Home & Style  |  Shopping

For When Face Masks Come Back Off, Here Are Four Lipsticks to Put a Smile on Your Face

We asked Marisa Galante, fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, and Becky Waddell, founder of Take Care, to recommend some favorites.

Photograph by Lauren Bulbin

Lip Service

Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm, $35 at Bloomingdale’s.
Lipstick can dry out lips—especially those not used to wearing anything. This formula not only drenches lips in color (shown here in “Berry”) but hydrates as well.

First Blush

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick in “Diamonds,” $34 at Bloomingdale’s.
If the idea of wearing bold color again feels jarring, start with something subtle like this blush nude, which can go from day to night.

Bold Stroke

Manasi 7 All Over Colour in “Fuchsine,” $57 at Take Care.
Fuchsia was all over fall fashion runways—and is perhaps just the shade to perk up lips for yet another Zoom call or an IRL party.

Plump It Up

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath, $35 at Bloomingdale’s.
Looking to amp up the vol­ume now that everyone can see your face? This tinted lip gloss (shown in “Pillow Talk”), creates fuller-looking lips.

This article appears in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Top Doctors, and Great Small Towns. She lives in DC.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

