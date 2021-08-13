Check Out the New Food Vendors Coming to FedExField This Football Season

As the football season rapidly approaches, the question arises: if you’re going to a Washington Football Team game, what are you going to eat? The team held a competition among DC-area food establishments back in June to select a new lineup of vendors for the upcoming season. A mix of WFT leadership and alumni, local influencers, and area chefs selected the winners, who will debut at the first home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12. Here’s what to look for:

EllaRay’s Cafe

This cafe based out of Forestville, Maryland offers slow-smoked North Carolina-style barbecue sliders, country slaw, and fried catfish nuggets. Section 336.

Fireman’s Cafe

Anyone in need of some mid-game soul food can find it from this cafe based in Clinton, Maryland. Their staples include fried catfish, mac and cheese, and hush puppies. But their “shrab” balls (made up of shrimp and crab) are particularly memorable. Section 323.

KitchenCray

The popular comfort food restaurant, with locations on H Street Northeast and in Lanham, Maryland, will bring dishes including chicken wings with spicy mumbo sauce and catfish nuggets to the stadium. Section 447.

Seafood at the Shack

This Silver Spring Caribbean eatery offers corn and curry crab fritters alongside mango and passionfruit juices. But the go-tos are the jerk chicken sliders topped with sweet plantains. Section 337.

South Mountain Ice Cream Shop

Find classic flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and raspberry from this Frederick, Maryland creamery. Also check out their special “Hog Wild Sundae” made up of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter syrup, peanut butter candies, peanut butter cups, and peanut butter-filled pretzels. Section 341.

Suit2Cook

This catering company from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will serve jumbo lump crab rolls. Section 330.

Casa De Avila Tacos

This family-owned taqueria from Herndon, Virginia will serve birria quesatacos and other street-style tacos from a mobile cart at the stadium.

Everything Legendary

From Prince George’s County, this Black-owned business specializes in retail plant-based burgers. While it won’t have its own stand, it will supply general concessions stands and suites. Their products can also be found in over 1,000 stores, including Target, Giant, and Safeway locations.