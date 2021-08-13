“Dude With Sign” at the White House Is the Best Influencer Appearance Yet

To encourage young people to get the Covid vaccine, the Biden administration has recently been inviting various internet celebs and pop stars to the White House: singer Olivia Rodrigo, TikTok star Benny Drama, and, most recently, “Dude With Sign,” a man with 7.5 million Instagram followers who often goes viral for—as his name suggests—holding up a cardboard sign with different things written on it. This may be his most important message so far (despite his apparently shaky grasp of contractions): “Lets Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated.” In a widely circulated photo, the Dude is seen next to President Biden, who is dressed for the occasion in his aviators and tan suit. POTUS has a sign of his own: “This Dude Gets It, Folks.”

The Dude With Sign Instagram account is the brainchild of Seth Phillips (who is the sign guy) and Elliot Tebele, the founder of Jerry Media. They started the page in late 2019 after their “Seinfeld is way better than friends” sign—which they photographed in front of a Friends billboard—went viral on Tebele’s Instagram account. Phillips has since been bringing attention to his everyday thoughts and annoyances, displaying signs like “Reminder to cancel your free trial before they charge you” and “Not everyone needs a podcast.”

Dude With Sign’s vaccination message already seems to be connecting. In less than three hours, the White House photo racked up more than one million likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign)

Join the conversation!