News & Politics

“Dude With Sign” at the White House Is the Best Influencer Appearance Yet

Other than Olivia Rodrigo, obviously.

Written by
| Published on

To encourage young people to get the Covid vaccine, the Biden administration has recently been inviting various internet celebs and pop stars to the White House: singer Olivia Rodrigo, TikTok star Benny Drama, and, most recently, “Dude With Sign,” a man with 7.5 million Instagram followers who often goes viral for—as his name suggests—holding up a cardboard sign with different things written on it. This may be his most important message so far (despite his apparently shaky grasp of contractions): “Lets Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated.” In a widely circulated photo, the Dude is seen next to President Biden, who is dressed for the occasion in his aviators and tan suit. POTUS has a sign of his own: “This Dude Gets It, Folks.”

The Dude With Sign Instagram account is the brainchild of Seth Phillips (who is the sign guy) and Elliot Tebele, the founder of Jerry Media. They started the page in late 2019 after their “Seinfeld is way better than friends” sign—which they photographed in front of a Friends billboard—went viral on Tebele’s Instagram account. Phillips has since been bringing attention to his everyday thoughts and annoyances, displaying signs like “Reminder to cancel your free trial before they charge you” and “Not everyone needs a podcast.”

Dude With Sign’s vaccination message already seems to be connecting. In less than three hours, the White House photo racked up more than one million likes.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign)

Here’s a look back at the other Gen-Z targeted vaccine visits:

@bennydrama7

Kooper the (White House) intern wants SHOTS👏 IN 👏 ARMS 👏 Head to vaccines.gov for more information! WE DID IT, JOE! #vaccinated #vaccinatedfor

♬ National Anthem – Lana Del Rey

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anne Tate
Editorial Fellow

Anne Tate, originally from Annapolis, MD, joined Washingtonian in July 2021. She is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she studied journalism and psychology.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day