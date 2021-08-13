Now You Can Get Your Covid Vaccine Delivered Just Like a Pizza

Unvaccinated DC residents can now get the Covid-19 vaccine brought to them at home. Previously, only homebound residents qualified for the program, but it’s now open to anyone. Both the vaccine and the delivery service are free.

When you call, a staff member will preregister you, asking for your name, date of birth, and address. Then DC Health will call you back to book an at-home appointment. You’ll be scheduled for the next day that a nurse is available to come by. According to a call center staffer, both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently available to choose from. If you opt for a two-dose vaccine, the nurse administering your first shot will help you schedule your second.

At-home vaccinations join the list of other opportunities DC Health has rolled out to encourage getting the shot, like walk-up sites and AirPod and Visa gift card giveaway incentives to encourage kids ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated.

As of this morning, Covid-19 cases are climbing and 65.6 percent of DC residents are estimated to be partially or fully vaccinated. Mayor Muriel Bowers reinstated the local indoor mask mandate at the end of July, DC government employees are required to be vaccinated by September 19, and more and more DC-area bars and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination.

To arrange for a home vaccination, call DC Health at 855-363-0333. The DC Health Covid Call Center is open Monday – Saturday from 9 AM to 5:30 PM and is closed on Sundays and District government holidays.

Join the conversation!