These DC-Area Athletes Are Competing in the Paralympics

If you miss watching athletes compete at the highest level on a global scale, you’re in luck. The Paralympic Games begin Tuesday, August 24, and run through Sunday, September 5.
The Games have already proved to be challenging. Baltimore swimmer Becca Meyers, who is deaf and blind, withdrew from the Paralympics because she was not allowed to bring her mother as her personal-care assistant. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan presented her with a Governor’s Citation and signed an executive order declaring every July as Disability Culture and Achievement Month in Maryland.
These are the area athletes from DC, Maryland, and Virginia who are competing this summer:
DC
Trevon Jenifer
The MedStar NRH wheelchair basketball player has two Paralympic medals, one gold and one bronze.
Virginia
Sydney Barta
The National Cathedral School graduate is competing in track and field at the Paralympics for the first time.
Alexa Halko
The Williamsburg native has three medals—two silver and one bronze—in track and field.
Nicholas Mayhugh
The Manassas native is competing at the Paralympics for the first time in seven-a-side soccer.
Joey Peppersack
The Richmond native is swimming in the Paralympics for the first time.
Maryland
Jessica Long
The Baltimore native has already earned 13 gold medals, 23 overall, in swimming.
Tatyana McFadden
The Clarksville native has 17 medals—seven gold, seven silver, and three bronze—in track and field.
Daniel Romanchuk
The Baltimore native is competing in track and field at his second Paralympic Games.
Lawrence Sapp
The Waldorf native is swimming in the Paralympics for the first time.
Zachary Shattuck
The Mt. Airy native is swimming in the Paralympics for the first time.
Brad Snyder
The Baltimore native has five gold and two silver medals in swimming.
Do you know of a local athlete who isn’t on this list? Send an email to mpottiger@washingtonian.com.