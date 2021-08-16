These DC-Area Athletes Are Competing in the Paralympics

If you miss watching athletes compete at the highest level on a global scale, you’re in luck. The Paralympic Games begin Tuesday, August 24, and run through Sunday, September 5.

The Games have already proved to be challenging. Baltimore swimmer Becca Meyers, who is deaf and blind, withdrew from the Paralympics because she was not allowed to bring her mother as her personal-care assistant. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan presented her with a Governor’s Citation and signed an executive order declaring every July as Disability Culture and Achievement Month in Maryland.

These are the area athletes from DC, Maryland, and Virginia who are competing this summer:

DC

Trevon Jenifer

The MedStar NRH wheelchair basketball player has two Paralympic medals, one gold and one bronze.

Virginia

Sydney Barta

The National Cathedral School graduate is competing in track and field at the Paralympics for the first time.

Alexa Halko

The Williamsburg native has three medals—two silver and one bronze—in track and field.

Nicholas Mayhugh

The Manassas native is competing at the Paralympics for the first time in seven-a-side soccer.

Joey Peppersack

The Richmond native is swimming in the Paralympics for the first time.

Maryland

Jessica Long

The Baltimore native has already earned 13 gold medals, 23 overall, in swimming.

Tatyana McFadden

The Clarksville native has 17 medals—seven gold, seven silver, and three bronze—in track and field.

Daniel Romanchuk

The Baltimore native is competing in track and field at his second Paralympic Games.

Lawrence Sapp

The Waldorf native is swimming in the Paralympics for the first time.

Zachary Shattuck

The Mt. Airy native is swimming in the Paralympics for the first time.

Brad Snyder

The Baltimore native has five gold and two silver medals in swimming.

Do you know of a local athlete who isn’t on this list? Send an email to mpottiger@washingtonian.com.