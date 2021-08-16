The Arlington County Fair, Yappy Hour, and Yoga at the Wharf: Things to Do in DC, August 16-18

Hello hello!

We’ve got the Arlington County Fair, Yappy Hour, and yoga at the Wharf.

I wish this was me right now 🙁

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Summer vibes: If you’re still looking for ways to meet new people, join local LGBTQ+ community hub Go Gay DC at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant for their Hot Summer Social. While supporting a local gay bar, you can mingle with LGBTQ+ folks and allies, grab a drink, and sing your heart out at karaoke. Monday 8/16 at 6 PM; Free, register here.

Yap it up: Puppies need to socialize, too! Bring your furry pal to Yappy Hour at Hook Hall for a puppachino and some belly rubs. Before you go, be sure to dress your pup in their cutest summer outfit for a chance to win a prize. The bar will also be serving ice cold drinks for friends who are not so furry. Tuesday 8/17 at 6 PM; Free, register here.

Winding down: Need another breather from the work week? Join District Flow Yoga for an hour-long vinyasa outdoor yoga session on District Pier at the Wharf. If you can’t come this week, District Flow will be hosting classes until September 19. Tuesday 8/17 and Thursday 8/19 at 6 PM; $10, register here.

Enjoy the beauty in life: Going through hardships can make it difficult to see the beautiful things around us. Regain your sense of beauty at the Hillwood Estate with a picnic on the Lunar Lawn and a dance performance by the Dance Institute of Washington. You can also take a self-guided tour of the estate and special exhibitions. Wednesday 8/18 at 5:30 PM; $20 (discounted tickets are available for children and students), buy tickets here.

Family fun: It’s been a while since we’ve enjoyed a good carnival. Don’t you miss the funnel cakes and carousel rides? Lucky for you, the Arlington County Fair is bringing all of that back and more! Starting on Wednesday, you can enjoy the traditional fair experience with carnival rides and greasy fair food. However, you can also spice it up with some goat yoga and a beer garden. Wednesday 8/18 through Sunday 8/22; Free, find out more here.

That’s all I got for today! See you later this week for more fun things to do around DC. In the meantime, drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com to tell me what you’re up to!

See ya!

