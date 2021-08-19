10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Head to downtown DC fast casual spot Immigrant Food (1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) tonight, August 19 for a comedy show by four local immigrant comedians. Buy an assigned seat or table for $8 to $12 online, or pay $10 to $15 at the door. The show starts at 6:30 PM.

Learn about DC’s food landscape through the Smithsonian Anacostia Community Museum’s Food for the People exhibition. The outdoor portion of the show opened earlier this summer; now the indoor exhibit is making its debut. Join in an online panel discussion about food justice—the free virtual event is tonight, August 19 from 6:30 to 8 PM.

Capitol Hill sandwich shop Fight Club (623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is celebrating its first anniversary starting today, August 19. It’s bringing back menu original the tonnato melt—filled with roasted pork, tonnato sauce, pickles, American cheese and bacon—this weekend. Customers can also try the birthday cake doughnuts, and a boozy birthday cake slushee spiked with rum and rimmed with sprinkles. The celebratory specials and throwback sandwich will be available through Sunday, August 22.

Author, Top Chef star, and former Kith and Kin chef Kwame Onwuachi is hosting a “family reunion“—a celebration of diversity in the hospitality industry— this weekend at the Salamander Resort (500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg) . Today, August 19 through Sunday, August 22, there are a variety of culinary events: a welcome cookout with Rodney Scott; a tasting of Black-owned wines; a conversation with Padma Lakshmi; and a performance from the upcoming musical “GRACE.” There are two package options, overnight and a multi day-only pass ($1,850).

The Arlington County Fair, which runs through Sunday, August 22, is putting together a beer garden (Second St. S. and Old Glebe Rd., Arlington) in partnership with New District Brewery. Special events include a trivia night tonight, and performances and games from Friday through Sunday. Entry to the beer garden is free, and each beer is $8.

Alexandria Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, August 20. It runs for 10 days, and more than 70 restaurants are offering various dining deals. They include a $49 in-person or to-go dinner for two, and most restaurants are also offering a $25 option for solo diners. You can browse the menu options before you go.

It’s jazz pizza night at A Baked Joint (430 K St., NW) on Friday, August 20. ICOduo will perform their mix of hip-hop, pop and original pieces. The free event runs from 5:30 to 8 PM.

The inaugural Arts & Drafts Summer Music & Arts Festival kicks off Friday, August 20 at 7:30 PM. The weekend-long festival, hosted by Guinness Open Gate Brewery (5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe), features live music, visual artists, art demonstrations and, of course, beer. All are welcome, and the family-friendly zone includes a collaborative art project and a musical instrument “petting zoo.” Two specialty beers were created for the event: tropical-fruity Harmonic Haze and hibiscus-and-honey-scented ArtBeat. Tickets are required for the kickoff concert, but the rest of the festival is free. It runs through Sunday, August 22.

Learn to make summer cocktails at H Street Farms (910 Bladensburg Rd., NE). Charismatic Creations will be on site to lead mojito and margarita demonstrations. Supplies will be provided as part of the $45 ticket. The class runs from 2 to 3 PM on Sunday, August 22.

Pints and pooches will be at 3 Stars Brewing Company (6400 Chillum Pl., NW) on Sunday, August 22. Stop by between 2 and 4 PM to sip some beers and hang out with some adoptable dogs.