Drag Bingo, Coffee-Infused Cocktails, and More Outdoor Movies: Things to Do in DC, August 23-25

Hello hello!

We’ve got outdoor movies, coffee-infused cocktails, and drag bingo.

Hello again!

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Express yourself: Need someone to vent to? Local social justice organizations the Outrage and Until Freedom DC are bringing back the Sister Circle this week. Join this intimate support group and lend a listening ear to other Black femmes, as well as share your own pandemic experiences. Free, register here.

Drag fun: Spice up your week and play a few rounds of drag bingo at Red Bear. Popular drag queen Desiree Dik will run the event and do a couple of performances for the crowd. Be sure to arrive early for the chance to win some fabulous prizes because the event is first-come, first-served. Tuesday 8/24 at 7 PM; Free, find out more here.

Have a drink: Navy Yard hotel Thompson Washington DC serves a mean espresso martini made with Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur. The hotel is continuing their Thompson Tuesdays event series with coffee-infused libations and live music in the sophisticated Thompson Bar Room. Tuesday 8/24 at 5 PM; Free, find out more here.

Something tasty: Rosh Hashanah is coming up early next month, so get a head start on making that delicious spread for the holiday. Israeli chef and food writer Vered Guttman is partnering with Sixth & I Historic Synagogue to teach folks (virtually) how to make traditional and contemporary dishes from the Jewish culinary world, such as tzimmes and Moroccan pastilla. Tuesday 8/24 at 7 PM; $12 (or free if you’re in financial need), register here.

A sunset show: Another outdoor movie series is popping up on the scene this week. The beloved NoMa Summer Screen is coming back with a new name, location, and theme. Under the theme “Reignite Your Wanderlust,” CiNoMatic will be screening films that take place in countries all around the world. For a quick trip to Singapore, bring your blankets and head to Alethia Tanner Park this Wednesday to watch Crazy Rich Asians. Wednesdays 8/25 through 8/27, starting at various times; Free, find out more here.

A celebration: Join take-out burger joint Ghostburger in Mount Vernon Square in celebrating their one year anniversary after a year of pandemic success. The first 50 people can snag a free Pork + Rabe sandwich with any purchase. Anyone that arrives after them can receive a free cookie. Yay! Free food! Wednesday 8/25 at 11:30 AM

That’s all for today, folks. See you on Thursday for more fun stuff happening around DC, and don’t forget to drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com to tell me what you’re up to!

That’s all I got…for now!

Join the conversation!