Florida Man to Open Florida-Inspired Bar in Navy Yard

Bar owner Fritz Brogan grew up in Fort Lauderdale and has worked for some big Florida political names. (The Republican operative was once executive deputy chief of staff for former governor Rick Scott and helped with Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign.) Now, he and business partner Reed Landry are drawing inspiration from Brogan’s home state for a beachy bar called Royal Palm Social Club. It’s coming to Navy Yard next spring.

“We always like atmospheres that are energetic,” Landry says. “It’s a concept we’ve been thinking about for quite a while, and I think this venue is a good fit as far as the space it provides—very big.”

In fact, the 13,000-square-foot, two-story bar be the biggest yet for Brogan and Landry, who operate Mission, Hawthorne, and the Admiral. (They’re also preparing to open a Tex-Mex spot called Salazar on 14th Street later this year.) It faces the centerfield gates of Nationals Park.

Menu details are still in the works, but expect beachy bar snacks, salads, and fish tacos alongside draft beers, seltzers, and frozen cocktails (like frosé and margaritas).

The group-friendly place will have a “light and sunny” vibe with hanging swing chairs, plenty of greenery, and garage-door windows that open to the outside. The first floor bar, with blue tile floors and walls, will feel like you’re wading into a pool. The upstairs will have a cabana theme with circular tables alongside the bar. And in true Florida fashion, there will even be shuffleboard.

Royal Palm Social Club. 26 N St., NE.

