9 Adorable DC Dog Instagrams That Will Brighten Your Day

Sure, some of these pups have more Insta followers than we do—but given their insane level of cuteness, we won’t hold it against them.

1. Clyde



Clyde—a goldendoodle from DC—just turned five in August. We love a Leo.

2. Bobby

Bobby is a westie pup living his best life in Old Town, Alexandria. This pooch is a big fan of lounging on boats.

3. Merit

A self-proclaimed “outdoor girl,” Merit is a four-year-old goldendoodle living in Maryland. When she’s not in the water, you can catch her in a field of flowers.

4. Berra

Lhasapoo mix Berra, a DC rescue, is a born model. You’ll usually find him in a matching bow and bandana combo.

5. Sherlock

Sherlock is a German shepherd pandemic pup from Old Town, Alexandria. He’s often pictured alongside his buddy, Beau Doodle Bob, a poodle-golden retriever mix.

6. Bailey

Bailey—a golden retriever and corgi rescue pup—recently moved to Alexandria, and is a big fan of walks.

7. Moxie

Moxie, a bright blue-eyed dalmatian, celebrated her first half-birthday over July 4th weekend. Now seven months old, this little pup is known for her spunky attitude.

8. Olive

Olive, a Scottish terrier pup from DC, calls herself a “little dog in the big swamp.” She’s a big fan of parks and the occasional cemetery romp.

9. Bishop

Bishop is a handsome Siberian husky from the DC area. In his bio, he calls himself “a lover, not a fighter.” Right on, Bishop.

