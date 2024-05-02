Tiny Dog Race Alert! The “Running of the Chihuahuas” Returns to the Wharf This Weekend.

Who let the dogs out? Dozens of pint-sized pups will be off to the races on Saturday, May 4th from 2 to 5 pm, when DC’s 12th Annual “Running of the Chihuahuas” comes to the Wharf.

Eligible chihuahuas will compete on a 60 foot racetrack in heats of eight, and the fastest competitors will move up in a bracket system until one tiny dog reigns supreme. Cash prizes, dog-friendly swag bags, and a trophy are all up for grabs for the winners.

Does your chihuahua have a thing for zoomies? Registration is currently closed, but you can join the waitlist. Some dogs will also be admitted on a first-come-first-served basis on the day of the event. The $30-per-pup registration fees go to the Rural Dog Rescue, a nonprofit that rescues dogs from high-kill shelters.

The event is free to the public, and spectators can get a good view of the furry racers on two large video screens, at either the Pacifico Beer Garden on District Pier or the Tito’s Vodka Lounge on Transit Pier. Between races, there’s a doggy costume contest and an adoptable dog parade, showing off pooches of all breeds that are in search of a home. Chihuahuas must be 15 pounds or less and shorter than 12 inches to run, but dogs of any size and breed can compete in the costume contest.

From now through Sunday, restaurants and bars along the Wharf are serving up 18 specialty cocktails, inspired by different adoptable dogs from Rural Dog Rescue. Try the lemon-guava “Bark Du Triomphe” at Little Chicken (11 Pearl St., SW), named in honor of a hound named Paris, or the “Gimlet for Giblet” at Zooz (636 Maine Ave., SW), whose namesake is a Boxer mix.