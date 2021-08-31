The First-Ever Bloomie’s Is Now Open in Mosaic

Bloomingdale’s concept store, Bloomie’s, opened its first location this past Thursday at the Mosaic District in Fairfax, where it hopes to set itself apart from the Tysons and Chevy Chase department stores as a contemporary, luxe shopping experience featuring curation, design, and services—plus an accessible, neighborhood-driven, non-mall location.

The select inventory includes denim, casual attire, athletic wear, beauty products, shoes, and accessories. Designers include Ganni, Staud, Cult Gaia, Jonathan Simkhai STANDARD, Mother, Veja, LoveShackFancy, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Kule, Adidas x Stella McCartney, Proenza Schouler, Creed, Byredo, and Bond.

The one-level, open-floor-plan store is smaller than its sister department stores, and “caters to a more social experience,” says fashion director Marissa Galante Frank. The space skips the sharp distinction between women’s and men’s sections and instead features men’s and women’s clothes in the same space, such as the denim section. The idea is that shoppers can experience the store with all their companions rather than being divided, and can shop more freely.

The colorful design was meant to evoke happiness and optimism. Part of that: the Colada Shop, a DC-based Cuban cafe, and bar, which will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails.

On-site services at Bloomie’s include stylists (“We think our customers are excited to have fun with fashion again. Our stylists are here to help you explore your own personal style [rather than] tell you how to dress,” says Galante Frank), plus customization and personalization, including in-store alterations, monogramming, and even a patch booth to personalize items like tote bags.

2920 District Ave., Fairfax

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.