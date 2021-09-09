9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Shaw hangout Lulu’s Wine Garden launched its Golden Hour menu this week. Available Tuesday through Friday, the happy hour specials include $35 bottles of wine, $9 ranch water cocktails (a mix of Tequila, lime, and Topo Chico), and $6 to $10 snacks (including queso and hatch-chile burgers). The happy hour runs from 4 to 6 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 3 to 5 PM on Friday.

Can you smell what the Rock is cooking? Head down to The Wharf (760 Maine Ave., SW) today, September 9, and the answer will be “yes.” Mana Mobile, the food and drink truck run by Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila company, will be serving complimentary tacos, French-toast sticks, and margaritas from 5 to 8 PM.

Head to Amuse at Le Meridien (1121 19th St. N., Arlington) for Jazz Supper Club tonight, September 9. The dinner, part of the forthcoming Rosslyn Jazz Festival, features a $60 prix fixe menu with dishes like quinoa/avocado salad, pan-seared sea bass with lemon beurre blanc, and coconut/mango cheesecake. The seatings are at 5:30 and 7:30 PM, and reservations are required.

Live long and eat pierogies at Rogi, in honor of International Star Trek Day. There are four specialty pierogies ranging from $8 to $10, including an Earl Grey-infused lemon cake batter option, one with Udon noodles, and one served with red chorizo and provolone. You can order up to five, and they’re available sautéed, fried, or frozen. The pierogi are available at the Ballston Quarter shop (238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) now through Friday, September 10.

Latin American restaurant Seven Reasons (2208 14th St., NW) is hosting Venezuelan guest chef Carlos García from Thursday, September 9 through Sunday, September 12. You can make reservations at the chef’s table, in the main dining room, or on the patio. Garcia—whose Caracas restaurant Alto has landed on many award lists—will cook up dishes like soft shell crab mini arepas and coconut/curry grouper. The menu is $220 per person, and reservations are available through Tock.

Old Town Cocktail Week kicks off on Friday, September 10. Throughout the week, check out seminars, themed events, and celebrations at local restaurants. More than 25 spots are offering specialty cocktails, including Brabo, Village Brauhaus, and Virtue Feed & Grain. Cafe 44 is hosting the first event: a craft cocktail competition.

Shop Made In DC is celebrating its grand opening at Union Market (325 Morse St., NE) with festivities all weekend. Meet some of the artists at a block party on Friday, September 10, complete with a pop-up market, cocktails from Cotton & Reed, and a sip and paint party. Shop apparel and jewelry, take a screen printing class, and try craft cocktails from Show Of Hands on Saturday, September 11. The weekend closes out with a Bluejacket brewery pop-up on Sunday, September 12, along with a watercolor class and more shopping.

Kick off Oktoberfest celebrations at Patsy’s American (8051 Leesburg Pike, Vienna) on Saturday, September 11. An all-you-can-eat menu features soft pretzels, bratwurst, smoked brisket, and pulled pork. The $35 ticket also includes two brews. Stop by between 1 and 5 PM for food, drinks, and music.

Are you an Eagles fan? Cheer on the Philadelphia team at Boundary Stone (116 Rhode Island Ave,. NW) on Sunday, September 12. Grab a seat in the newly redecorated pub, sip on beer specials, and dig into $13 cheesesteaks served on Sarcone’s rolls. The game starts at 1 PM.