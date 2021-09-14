What 9 Stylish Washingtonians Are Wearing This Fall

Meg Biram, artist

Excited To Wear: “Nylah” printed jumpsuit by CLEOBELLA

“I got this at Indigo Octopus in Bethesda, and it’s perfect for fall. I love that a jumpsuit is an all-in-one outfit. I don’t have to worry if two pieces are clean and if they go together—I love the ease. The fabric is light and comfortable, and it travels really well. A busy pattern helps camouflage any wrinkles.”

Kenneth Baker

Co–Regional managing principal, Gensler

Excited To Wear: Giorgio Armani jacket

“I’m a big fan of this particular couturier, and I have a personal shopper at Armani that sends me articles on consignment. I love the creativity of Giorgio Armani. The fabric color is in keeping with the Armani brand, and the design is distinctive, progressive, playful, and sophisticated. This jacket coordinates with so many other Armani items, not only from this year’s runway but from previous year’s offerings. It is very versatile. I’m a designer, and the jacket speaks to my design sense and style.”

Tamika Tremaglio

Greater Washington managing principal, Deloitte

Excited To Wear: “Galaxia” gold evening sandals by René Caovilla

“I bought these shoes for my 50th-birthday party, which never happened. I haven’t really worn heels in the last 18 months—I am most excited about the opportunity to wear these in my now 51st year.”

Barnette Holston

DCFashion Fool blogger; business analyst, National Cooperative Bank

Excited To Wear: Alexander Mcqueen “Inkblot” V-Neck sweater

“I love how this classic cricket sweater has some edginess with the abstract pattern. I’ll wear this with some bold plaid pants and maybe a bow tie.”

Holly Pan

Fashion stylist; digital creator, Petite Flower Presents

Excited To Wear: Mach & Mach blue satin pumps with crystal bows

“I preordered them last year and got these beauties earlier this year—with, of course, no occasion to wear them. Yet.”

Anchyi Wei

Mrs. DC America 2021; stylist; photographer; content creator

Excited To Wear: Crystal cupchain hairpiece by area

“This hairpiece, a vintage Oscar de la Renta lace top, silver Gucci platform shoes, and a couple sequin items—I’m looking forward to more opportunities to dress up again, fabulously. ”

Barbara Martin

CO-CEO/Cofounder, The Brand Guild

Excited To Wear: Balenciaga B bag

“I saw it in a two-page spread in W magazine and ordered it on the spot. Every fall, I break it out of its velvet bag. For me, it signals the beginning of our events season. So this year, it really does.”

Mera Anwar

Founder and fashion designer, Miri

Excited To Wear: Marchesa’s “sequin dot texture” gown

“What’s great about this dress [which I wore to my sister’s wedding in July] is that it’s timeless: the silhouette, color, and fabric. I try to buy classic pieces so I can rewear them years from now.”

Vinoda Basnayake

Principal, Versus Equity; Partner, Nelson Mullins

Excited To Wear: Custom sneakers

“Before the pandemic, I had this DC artist, Randi Kontner, make a custom pair of Air Force Ones with the DC skyline. I wanted to rep DC fashion and art whenever I travel but haven’t gotten the chance!”

