District Fishwife to Open Grab-and-Go Sushi Spot in Union Market

District Fishwife owner Fiona Lewis has been wanting to open a sushi spot for years. But while she’s got plenty of high-quality seafood at her Union Market stall, she’s no sushi chef. So, she’s been slowly biding her time, waiting for the right partner. Finally, she met Scott Han, a partner in Kizuna Sushi & Ramen in Vienna who’s also worked at Rose’s Luxury, Shibuya Eatery, and most recently, Lucky Buns. Together, they’re opening a new grab-and-go spot called Son of a Fish in Union Market sometime next week.

Han, a Korean-American who grew up in northern Virginia, draws from his cross-cultural upbringing and eclectic resume to combine Asian and Western culinary traditions. As such, his menu is a mix of tradition and fusion. Son of a Fish will sell nine types of rolls plus nigiri and sashimi to start. The menu includes your standard California roll (but with real crab) and spicy tuna along with specialty options like a bagel-inspired smoked salmon with cream cheese or rainbow roll. Nigiri and sashimi offerings will change daily, depending on what fish is available or in season.

Everything will be packaged up to-go in a refrigerated display case, though the 80-square-foot stall may potentially add a made-to-order option in the future. To keep things fresh, Han will prepare new batches two to three times daily until everything is sold out.

“Think Whole Foods, except with our fish,” Lewis says. “And we’re not holding on to it for five days.”

