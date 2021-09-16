13 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Sip on a sparkling mojito at Cuba Libre (801 Ninth St., NW) through Friday, October 15, and $1 from each $12 drink will benefit Cuba Decide, an initiative working to change the country’s political system. The mojito is made with two rums, sparkling wine, mint, and lime.

Modern Israeli restaurant Sababa (3311 Connecticut Ave., NW) is holding a Yom Kippur dinner tonight, September 16. The Cleveland Park restaurant is serving two specialty platters: one with grilled chicken thighs, lamb, skirt steak, hummus, and pita, and a vegetarian version with apple tabbouleh, a roasted-beet salad, and baba ghanoush. Each platter is $48 and can be served for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Seatings are from 5 to 9:30 PM.

Listen to live orchestral music and snack on barbecue tonight, September 16. The National Symphony Orchestra will perform an outdoor chamber concert at Money Muscle BBQ (8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring) at 7 PM. The special $15 NSO BBQ Box is available for pre-order, and it comes with sandwich options, a side, a drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. The Money Muscle food truck will be open during the performance to serve its full menu, plus craft beers, hard seltzers, and $8 cocktails in to-go pouches. BYO chairs and blankets.

The 21st annual Rosslyn Jazz Fest is this weekend. Before the official festivities, check out a pop-up performance in the Continental Beer Garden (1901 Fort Myer Dr., Arlington) tonight, September 16, from 5 to 7 PM. The main event is on Saturday, September 18, with live jazz, food trucks, a beer/wine bar, and 10 percent discounts at select restaurants. That will run from 1 to 5 PM at Gateway Park (1300 Lee Hwy., Arlington).

It might be mid-September, but a ton of Oktoberfest events kick off on Friday, September 18. Get started early on beer specials, German fare, and activities.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a four-flavor tasting flight at Ice Cream Jubilee. The special flavors are strawberry/tres leches; toasted horchata; Mexican hot chocolate; and mango habanero. A $16 ticket includes the tasting flight, a pint to take home, and a donation to community health initiative La Clinica Del Pueblo. The flights are available starting Friday, September 17, with additional dates through Sunday, October 3, at the Ballston Quarter (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington), 14th Street (1407 T St., NW) and Yards Park (301 Water St., SE) locations.

Lupo Pizzeria (1908 14th St., NW) is launching its brunch menu this weekend, which will be available every Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 3 PM. Brunch fare includes tiramisu crepes; a chivito with steak and fried eggs; and build-your-own pizza. For $35, you can get one entree paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and other drinks.

There are three ways to dine at Stable (1324 H St., NE) during the H Street Festival on Saturday, September 18. A limited brunch menu will be available in the H Street-facing streatery, in private chalets that can be reserved on Resy, and on the patio until 5 PM. There will also be a satellite walk-up bar serving Swiss wines, beer, mimosas, “Schnapsicles,” and raclette with potatoes and pickles and soft pretzels.

The DC Preservation League and Capital Pride Alliance are hosting their annual crab feast on Saturday, September 18. Each $75 ticket includes crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob, hot dogs, DC Brau beer, wine, soda, and ice cream. The feast will be held at the Washington Canoe Club (3700 Water St., NW), and canoes and paddle boards will be available for water activities. All attendees must show proof of vaccination. The feast runs from noon to 3 PM.

The Happy Ice Cream cart, from the Komi/Happy Gyro folks, will make beer floats at the Brookland location of Right Proper (920 Girard St., NE) on Saturday, September 18. The floats will be made with the brewery’s Haxan porter and New Orleans-style coffee ice cream. Stop by for a float between 1 and 7 PM.

Osteria Morini (301 Water St., SE), part of the Altamarea Group, is participating in Negroni Week to benefit City Harvest. The Navy Yard restaurant is serving three cocktails: a classic version; mezcal-spiked rendition; and a boulevardier. The cocktails are $15 to $17 and will be available through Sunday, September 19.

DC Beer Week kicks off on Sunday, September 19 with more than 15 events running through next weekend. The two events this weekend are $5 beers at four Pizzeria Paradiso locations and an Elder Pine Brewing tasting at the Dupont Circle location of Dawson’s Market (2001 S St., NW).

National Landing spot The Freshman (2011 Crystal Dr., Arlington) is debuting two specialty drinks in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. The El Almanacer ($12.50) is made with tequila, mango puree, and fresh lime. The Dirty Horchata ($5.50 or $6.50) features Swing’s coffee and horchata syrup, and can be served hot or iced. A portion of the proceeds benefit Food Justice DMV, and the drinks are available through October 15.