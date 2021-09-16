Fire Breaks Out on the Roof of the New WMATA Headquarters

A fire broke out at around 10:45 AM today on the roof of the future WMATA headquarters at 300 Seventh Street, Northwest. The fire involved roofing materials, a spokesperson from the DC fire department said. It was contained by 20 units and roughly 100 personnel to just those materials and has been extinguished. There are no injuries, and all workers in the building were evacuated safely.

BREAKING NEWS: BOX ALARM W/WORKING FIRE: Department of Homeland Security 300 Bl. of 7th St. S.W. DCFD responding for reports of heavy smoke coming from the roof of a 9 story building. Immediate WORKING FIRE DISPATCH has been activated. Via @RealTimeNews10 pic.twitter.com/UaDlLaiAR8 — Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) September 16, 2021

A WMATA spokesperson says the Seventh and D streets Metro station entrance at L’Enfant plaza is currently closed due to the nearby fire activity, but other entrances remain open and there is no impact on train services.

Join the conversation!