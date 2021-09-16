News & Politics

Fire Breaks Out on the Roof of the New WMATA Headquarters

Although a dramatic plume rose over the city, the fire has been contained and there are no injuries.

Written by
Published on

A fire broke out at around 10:45 AM today on the roof of the future WMATA headquarters at 300 Seventh Street, Northwest. The fire involved roofing materials, a spokesperson from the DC fire department said. It was contained by 20 units and roughly 100 personnel to just those materials and has been extinguished. There are no injuries, and all workers in the building were evacuated safely.

A WMATA spokesperson says the Seventh and D streets Metro station entrance at L’Enfant plaza is currently closed due to the nearby fire activity, but other entrances remain open and there is no impact on train services.

 

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

