The National Book Festival Kicks Off in DC on Friday

The Library of Congress’ National Book Festival is back Friday, September 17 for a 10-day run filled with author discussions, interactive presentations, and a PBS special hosted by LeVar Burton. This year’s festival theme is “Open a Book, Open the World.”

There are over 100 authors on the roster, with several big names, including Roxane Gay, Michael J. Fox, Isabel Wilkerson, George Saunders, Alice McDermott, and Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Starting September 17 at 10 AM, 35 video-on-demand events will go live. The majority of the festival’s events will be virtual, with the exception of two conversations (with author Adrienne Raphel and New York Times crossword editor Will Shortz, and then poet Nikki Giovanni). They’ll also be livestreamed, but if you want to attend in person at the Library of Congress, you’ll need a (free) ticket.

More information can be found on the festival’s website.