Best of Washington 2021: Vintage Furniture Shops

Our favorite vintage stores not only sell cool home decor, but you can get a new piece right away

Photograph by Evy Mages

Vintage furniture is better for the environment, cooler than mass-produced stuff, and—thanks to Covid-induced delays plaguing chain retailers—perhaps the only option if you want a sofa before Thanksgiving. Here are seven of our favorite local retailers. Bonus: All have shoppable Instagram pages, where they post new merchandise.

 

Overstreet Vintage

Your online shopping doesn’t have to be limited to big-box retailers. This purveyor of impeccable midcentury- and Danish-modern pieces sells via social media and delivers throughout the area. @overstreetvintage.

 

Vintage MC

A can’t-miss destination for mid-mod devotees, this store has a big selection of American-made pieces from such manufacturers as Bassett and Lane, and it also gets vintage shipments straight from Denmark. (Bonus: The shop’s location in downtown Frederick, within a quick walk of several other vintage spots, makes for a fun day trip.) 24 E. Patrick St., Frederick; @vintagemcfrederick.

 

1830 Vintage

Fans of Off the Beaten Track Warehouse—the Northeast DC vintage-furniture mecca that closed in 2016—will be thrilled to know that its proprietors have returned with this smaller but no less exciting Adams Morgan space, packed wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling with treasures. (It’s open only occasionally, so check before you go.) 1830 Columbia Rd., NW; @1830_vintage.

 

Lucketts

Joanna Gaines would go nuts at this indoor/outdoor destination­—more of an experience than a store—where the dominant vibe is rustic-chic. Still, amid dozens of vendors, you can also count on mid­century modern and other styles. 42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg; @luckettstore.

 

Peg Leg Vintage

Essentially midcentury heaven, where walnut,teak, atomic lamps, and groovy artwork reign. The prices are reasonable, and the owners can often tell you about an item’s provenance. 10523 Ewing Rd., Beltsville; @peglegvintage.

 

GoodWood

The 18-year-old stalwart of the U Street shopping scene is a required stop for anyone hunting for one-of-a-kind art, a perfectly distressed leather chesterfield, funky lamps, rugs, and other decor. 1428 U St,. NW; @goodwooddc.

Photograph by Evy Mages

Miss Pixie’s

One of the few independent holdouts remaining on 14th Street, the sprawling shop has long been the most fun treasure hunt in town, with well-priced pieces from practically every period and for every taste. 1626 14th St., NW; @misspixiesdc.

This article appears in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

