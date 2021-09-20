Best of Washington 2021: Vintage Furniture Shops

Vintage furniture is better for the environment, cooler than mass-produced stuff, and—thanks to Covid-induced delays plaguing chain retailers—perhaps the only option if you want a sofa before Thanksgiving. Here are seven of our favorite local retailers. Bonus: All have shoppable Instagram pages, where they post new merchandise.

Your online shopping doesn’t have to be limited to big-box retailers. This purveyor of impeccable midcentury- and Danish-modern pieces sells via social media and delivers throughout the area. @overstreetvintage.

A can’t-miss destination for mid-mod devotees, this store has a big selection of American-made pieces from such manufacturers as Bassett and Lane, and it also gets vintage shipments straight from Denmark. (Bonus: The shop’s location in downtown Frederick, within a quick walk of several other vintage spots, makes for a fun day trip.) 24 E. Patrick St., Frederick; @vintagemcfrederick.

Fans of Off the Beaten Track Warehouse—the Northeast DC vintage-furniture mecca that closed in 2016—will be thrilled to know that its proprietors have returned with this smaller but no less exciting Adams Morgan space, packed wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling with treasures. (It’s open only occasionally, so check before you go.) 1830 Columbia Rd., NW; @1830_vintage.

Joanna Gaines would go nuts at this indoor/outdoor destination­—more of an experience than a store—where the dominant vibe is rustic-chic. Still, amid dozens of vendors, you can also count on mid­century modern and other styles. 42350 Lucketts Rd., Leesburg; @luckettstore.

Essentially midcentury heaven, where walnut,teak, atomic lamps, and groovy artwork reign. The prices are reasonable, and the owners can often tell you about an item’s provenance. 10523 Ewing Rd., Beltsville; @peglegvintage.

The 18-year-old stalwart of the U Street shopping scene is a required stop for anyone hunting for one-of-a-kind art, a perfectly distressed leather chesterfield, funky lamps, rugs, and other decor. 1428 U St,. NW; @goodwooddc.

One of the few independent holdouts remaining on 14th Street, the sprawling shop has long been the most fun treasure hunt in town, with well-priced pieces from practically every period and for every taste. 1626 14th St., NW; @misspixiesdc.

This article appears in the September 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

