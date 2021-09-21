PHOTOS: The 2021 RAMMY Restaurant Awards Gala

The winners at the 39th Annual RAMMY Awards might have gone home with crystal keepsakes, but everyone left with smiles under their masks. After 2020’s virtual awards ceremony, it was a celebratory mood for the hospitality industry as they donned their finest outfits once more for the black tie affair at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This year’s restaurateur and star chef-studded gala celebrated success stories of the past year, community efforts, and the resilience of Washington’s hospitality industry.

