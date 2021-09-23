12 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Brightwood Park cidery Anxo (711 Kennedy St., NW) is hosting a fundraiser for the DC Abortion Fund tonight, September 23. All-night happy hour runs from 4 to 9 PM, and you can try the DCAF limited-release dry cider or a special cocktail. Proceeds from both drinks will be donated to the fund.

Transport yourself to Italy with an amaro tasting event at Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE). Learn the history of the bittersweet liqueurs, taste samples, and even make your own blend to take home. Tickets are $85, and the event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 PM tonight, September 23.

Feast on a four-course menu at Gravitas’s “Garden of Bee-den”dinner tonight, September 23. The dinner, held at the Ivy City restaurant (1401 Okie St., NE) in partnership with Barr Hill Gin, highlights dishes with fresh produce from the rooftop conservatory alongside cocktails. The event begins at 7 PM, and tickets are $170 per person.

Sample salmon specials at area restaurants during Bristol Bay Salmon Week, which brings wild sockeye salmon from the Alaskan borough to DC. There are 15 area restaurants taking part through Friday, September 24, including Convivial, Daikaya, Maketto, and the Salt Line.

It’s still DC Beer Week! Area breweries are hosting events through Sunday, September 26. Highlights from the week include daily $5 local beers at Pizzeria Paradiso, a discussion about race and beer culture, a karaoke battle, and a block party.

Celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month at Adams Morgan whiskey destination Jack Rose (2007 18th St., NW), which is serving up special tastings and events through Saturday, September 25. Attend the launch of a new single-barrel spirit, sip on a menu of $10 bourbon cocktails, and try six limited-release whiskeys.

The Eleanor (100 Florida Ave., NE), the bowling-and-game-themed NoMa bar, is hosting a drag brunch featuring Millie Meringue and Friends on Saturday, September 25. The show starts at 12:30 PM.

There’s another drag brunch happening at Money Muscle Barbecue’s tent (8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring), which is hosting Haus of Stone on Saturday, September 25. The brunch menu, which also includes dishes from sister restaurant All Set, features Old Bay wings, French toast, and Texas brisket hash. Pair your brunch with a pitcher of mimosas, bloody Marys, and local craft beers. The show runs from noon to 2 PM and tickets are $40 per person.

Find out which African country cooks the best jollof rice at the Jollof Cook-Off and Afrobeats Block Party. This year, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Liberia attempt to take the crown from Sierra Leone, the 2019 champion. The best part? You’re the judge, so you can taste all the dishes while listening to live music, and shopping from pop-ups. The cook-off and block party take place at Karma DC (2221 Adams Pl., NE) on Saturday, September 25 from 4 to 9 PM. Tickets start at $30.

The fifth Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival is happening this weekend at Union Market’s Dock5 (1309 Fifth St., NE). You can sample and purchase a variety of wines and dig into cuisine from Black-owned food vendors. Tickets start at $75. The two day festival runs from 2 to 7 PM on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.

The second annual Black Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, September 26. There are more than 100 area restaurants running specials, including food trucks, bakeries, and sit-down and takeout spots.

Bloomingdale pub Boundary Stone (116 Rhode Island Ave., NW) is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Sunday, September 26. Head there between 4 and 10 PM for live music, food, a whiskey release, and a new beer collaboration.