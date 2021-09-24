The Capitals’ jerseys (sorry, “sweaters”) will bear a new corporate patch at the onset of the 2022-2023 season—and unfortunately it has nothing to do with the Bantr plotline on this season of Ted Lasso. Following the upcoming season, the team’s home and third uniforms will include a patch touting Caesars Sportsbook, the company that owns the sports betting venue in Capital One arena.

Just last month the NHL authorized advertisements on sweaters after green-lighting helmet sponsors for the 2020-2021 season. Quick to capitalize on the newly available revenue stream, the Caps are the first team in the league to announce the adoption of a corporate logo on their sporty smocks.

Starting in late 2022, the team’s red and blue uniforms will include a 3-by-3.5 inch patch bearing the Caesars Sportsbook name and goblet logo. A similar sponsor for away games has yet to be announced.

Caesars is the entertainment company that owns William Hill Sportsbook, the sports betting venue that opened at Capital One in May. The unveiling marked the first-ever sportsbook in the country in a professional sports arena.

