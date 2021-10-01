News & Politics

Here’s Who’s Speaking at the Women’s March in DC This Weekend

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Flickr user Larissa Puro/Larissa Puro/USC Institute for Global Health.

The Women’s March will return to Washington on Saturday. Just two days before the start of a Supreme Court term that will include the most serious challenge in years to Roe v. Wade, the agenda will focus on reproductive rights. Here’s who will speak at the rally, which begins at 12 p.m.:

*Comedian and activist Cristela Alonzo, who starred in the ABC sitcom Cristela, will host.

*Actress and activist Busy Philipps, best known for her role in Dawson’s Creek, will speak.

*Schuyler Bailar, a transgender swimmer and advocate for other trans athletes, will also give remarks.

*The rally will include performances by New Orleans brass band The Soul Rebels, and singer-songwriter Adeline.

More details about the rally and march are available here.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Damare Baker
Damare Baker
Assistant Editor

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day