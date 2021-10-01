Real Estate

Kamala Harris Has Finally Sold Her DC Condo

The unit in the West End had been on the market since April.

The DC luxury condo market is tough, even when you’re next in line to the Presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff listed their 1,700-square-foot unit in the West End in April for $1,995,000. They dropped the price in July to $1,850,000, which is what it sold for this week. The couple bought the place, a two-bedroom-plus-den at the Westlight, in 2017 for $1,775,400.

Diana Flores, of City Chic Real Estate, represented the buyer. The sale has not yet been publicly recorded, and Flores declined to identify her client.

While the Washington housing market at large has been breaking records throughout the pandemic, the condo market has been much softer for sellers.

