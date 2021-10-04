DMV Food Recovery Week, a Restored Nature Sanctuary, and Lots of Live Performances: Things to Do in DC, October 4-6

Hey y’all!

We’ve got DMV Food Recovery Week, a restored nature sanctuary, and lots of live performances.

The weather is still nice, so head to the new Woodend Nature Sanctuary and enjoy what nature has to offer.

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Eating green: It’s currently DMV Food Recovery Week. Learn how to reduce food waste in your home and increase food security in your community from events hosted by the Manna Food Center’s Community Food Rescue and the DC Food Recovery Working Group. Highlights include a film screening of Trash Empire, a “rescued food” cooking competition, and virtual composting classes. Monday 10/4 through Saturday 10/9; Free, learn more here.

A moment of remembrance: Wolf Trap in Vienna is hosting a world premiere of UNKNOWN, a song cycle that honors the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery. UNKNOWN, created by composer Shawn Okbebholo and poet Marcus Amaker, tells the story of war, honor, and memory through the eyes of soldiers, family members, and Tomb Guards. The opera will also premiere online in November and will be available for on-demand streaming for a week. Tuesday 10/5 at 7:30 PM; $44, buy tickets here.

Hear a verse: Folger Shakespeare Library is kicking off the return of its O.B. Hardisan Reading series with a virtual reading by poets Diane Seuss and t’ai freedom ford. Seuss and ford will read sonnets from their books, frank: sonnets and & more black, The reading will be followed by a moderated conversation and Q&A about the sonnet form and their work. Tuesday 10/5 at 7:30 PM; $5-$30, buy tickets here.

Día de los Muertos: Mt. Vernon Triangle Mexican kitchen dLeña is launching a new “multi-sensory” dining experience to celebrate Día de los Muertos. The restaurant will be debuting exclusive menu items to celebrate the holiday, such as chile ancho confit, braised short ribs, and pumpkin bread cake. Chef Richard Sandoval will also hold a virtual cooking masterclass where you can learn how to make pepita brittle for a pumpkin bread cake or a marigold margarita. Tuesday 10/5 through Tuesday 11/2; learn more here.

Become one with nature: The Audubon Naturalist Society is opening their new Woodend Nature Sanctuary this week with a day-long celebration. There will be a free pollinator-friendly plant giveaway, a scavenger hunt, guided tours where guests can see more than 11,000 native plants and other wildlife. Wednesday 10/6 from 10 AM to 5 PM; Free, learn more here.

A forgotten hero: The Shakespeare Theatre Company’s production of Clark Young and Derek Goldman’s Remember This: The Life of Jan Karski is running for a couple of weeks at the Michael R. Klein Theatre in Penn Quarter. The play follows the life of World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski, portrayed by Academy Award-nominee David Strathairn, who risked his life to carry his harrowing report from war-torn Poland to the Oval Office only to be disbelieved. Each performance will be followed by a conversation with Strathairn and other special guests. Wednesday 10/6 through Sunday 10/17; $35-$120, buy tickets here.

Different Perspectives: “Bodies: Sections and Reflections” is a new art exhibit at the Strongin Collection in Georgetown that explores how we see ourselves in the world and how others perceive us. Bethesda-based artists Linda Button and Shanthi Chandrasekar seek to spark questions about our existence in the universe and the cosmos through this colorful collaboration. Through Monday 10/25; Free, learn more here.

A new play: Award-winning playwright Deborah Brevoort’s new piece centers on the friendship of Albert Einstein and acclaimed contralto Marian Anderson, which started after Anderson was denied permission to stay at the Nassau Inn because of her race. My Lord, What a Night re-imagines the conservations between the pair that led Anderson’s historic performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Through Sunday 10/24 (times vary); $20-$35, buy tickets here.

Haunted tales: Celebrate Halloween a little early and take a ghost tour through Old Town Alexandria. Tour guides will tell ghost stories, legends, and folklore as attendees walk through the unlit streets of the historic district. Beware: It can get pretty scary, so it’s recommended that you leave your pets and small children at home. Through Sunday 10/31 at 7:30 PM; $10-$15, buy tickets here.

Groundbreaking art: The Hirshhorn Museum is currently displaying the largest-ever U.S. exhibition of artwork by multimedia artist and Grammy Award-winning musician Laurie Anderson. Laurie Anderson: The Weather features an immersive “audiovisual experience” that guides visitors through a few of Anderson’s key works, such as Habeas Corpus, and more than a dozen new pieces. Through July 2022; Free, learn more here.

Can you imagine one of these floating around Old Town Alexandria?!

That’s all for now! Thanks for reading, and don’t forget to drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com.

