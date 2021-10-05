Bitter Grace, the DC-Based, Minority-Owned Clothing Brand, Just Launched An Athleisure Line

This month, DC-based, woman-and-minority-owned clothing brand Bitter Grace announced the launch of a “sustainably and ethically made” athleisure line called “Elevated Every Day.” The line, which is produced in California and is priced on par with such upscale athleisure brands as Zella and Lululemon, includes 12 pieces (“a capsule of versatile staples”) ranging from cropped sweatshirts ($66) and basic tees ($72) to a sports bra ($46), an ankle-length tee-shirt dress ($132), and joggers ($110).

It’s the latest from Bitter Grace, which began online in 2018 and opened a flagship store in Capitol Hill in 2020, offering a full range of apparel and accessories, from dresses and denim to jumpsuits and jewelry. The company is part fashion, part aspiring women’s community, offering (in addition to retail and styling services), membership to an “Inner Elegance Circle,” which seeks to bring women together with weekly self-care and empowerment events, access to a library of curated talks, and a membership portal.

The brand, founded by Anne Marie Johnson, who immigrated to the United States at age 11 and says the designs are inspired by her life story, donates ten percent of all sales to DC nonprofit Women’s HQ (https://womenshq.org/).

Shoppers can find Bitter Grace online, and in its Capitol Hill store at 526 8th St SE.

