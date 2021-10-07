12 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Activate your senses at dLeña (476 K St., NW, Suite D) during its month-long immersive Día de los Muertos multi-sensory dining experience, now through Tuesday, November 2. The Mexican restaurant’s special menu features marigold-inspired items, and there is an accompanying Spotify playlist of curated Latin music. Try the braised short rib with orange blossom purée, pumpkin cake, and a marigold margarita.

Imperfect Foods is hosting DC Food Waste Week through Sunday, October 10. Participating restaurants—including Dauphine’s, Chaia Tacos, ANXO, Toki Underground, Seylou Bakery, Rasa, and DC Central Kitchen—are serving signature dishes that incorporate ingredients that otherwise would have gone to waste. Try a crawfish boil salad at Dauphine’s, baked potato pizza at ANXO, or rice, beans, and greens bowl from Chaia Tacos.

Immigrant Food+ (925 13th St., NW) is opening inside the Planet World Museum today, October 7. In its third location, the restaurant will be a casual concept by day and an elevated dining experience at night with seven signature cocktails.

Common Good City Farm (300 V St., NW) is hosting its annual A Night on the Farm fundraising event tonight, October 7, featuring Nina May. The menu includes an Autumn farm harvest salad, braised collard greens, pumpkin lasagna with the option of beef or mushroom filling, and a squash goat cheese cake to top things off. Tickets start at $85, and the dinner runs from 6:30-8:30 PM.

Asian American BBQ pop-up Wild Tiger BBQ will be at The Dew Drop Inn (2801 8th St., NE) on Friday, October 8 from 4 to 10 PM. Order pulled pork rice, sticky ribs, brisket and broccoli, or smoked jackfruit curry, plus sides like cold ginger scallion noodles.

Grab a gravedigger dirt sundae from area Ice Cream Jubilee locations (301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) starting Friday, October 8. The spooky treat is made with a scoop of chocolate chocolate ice cream covered in Oreo crumbs and gummy worms, candy eyeballs, and pumpkins. Each sundae is $6.45.

Head out to Shop Made in DC’s Union Market location (300 Morse St., NE) for a paint and sip on Friday, October 8. A $20 ticket gets you two glasses of wine, two prints to paint, and supplies. The event runs from 6 to 8 PM.

There are plenty of opportunities to sip adult beverages at George Washington’s estate this weekend. Mount Vernon (3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon) is hosting a wine festival from Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10, with tickets starting at $53. There will also be a whiskey tasting on Saturday where you can choose three to taste, which were made using 18th-century distilling methods. Tickets are $60.

Snallygaster (Pennsylvania Ave NW between 3rd & 6th streets), the annual downtown outdoor beer bash, is back on Saturday, October 9. More than 200 breweries and 20 food trucks will be available, along with two stages for live music performances. Tickets are $60, and the festival runs from 2 to 6 PM.

Mount Pleasant shop Bold Fork Books (3064 Mt. Pleasant St., NW) is celebrating its one year anniversary on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10. Stop by between 10:30 AM and 2 PM for a marketplace featuring plants, cookbooks, vintage itms, and cheese and wine, plus an 80-pound parmesan wheel from adjoining Each Peach Market.

Snack on lobster rolls and sip four specialty beers at ANXO (711 Kennedy St., NW) on Sunday, October 10. The rolls and beers are part of the New England takeover with High Roller Lobster Co. and Fox Farm Brewery. The event starts at noon and runs until the lobster rolls are gone.

It’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 11, and here’s where you can get brunch during the long weekend.