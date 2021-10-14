VP Dines at the Dabney for Second Gentleman’s Birthday

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff celebrated his 57th birthday last night with dinner at the Dabney, Politico Playbook first reported. The restaurant, known for its Mid-Atlantic ingredients and wood-hearth cooking, has consistent ranked at the very top of Washingtonian‘s 100 Very Best Restaurants list.

The Dabney “leans on the side of discretion” when it comes to VIP diners, a publicist said, and declined to share details of the evening. Presumably, though, Harris and Emhoff stuck to the four-course $95 prix-fixe menu, currently featuring dishes such as radishes with paw paw butter, grilled hen of the woods mushrooms with black trumpet and truffle, and lacquered duck with foie gras jus.

While the Bidens have made a handful of eating outings since moving into the White House, they’ve largely remained homebodies. (Though they’ve still visited more DC restaurants than Donald Trump did over his four years in office.) Instead, the Second Family has become the one to spot dining around DC. Most recently, Emhoff dropped by El Tamarindo in Adams Morgan for pupusas, while Harris promoted the administration’s infrastructure agenda during a visit to Colada Shop at the Wharf for empanadas and an iced cafe con leche.

Now, the big question: Where will Harris go for her birthday next week?

