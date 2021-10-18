Hadestown, an African Textile Pop-up Shop, and a Charity Concert: Things to Do in DC, October 18-20

Hey y’all!

We’ve got Hadestown at the Kennedy Center, an African textile pop-up shop, and a charity concert.

Catch the award-winning Broadway musical “Hadestown” at the Kennedy Center this month!

Here’s what you should check out this week:

Language is power: The Korean Cultural Center is hosting a special online screening of 2019 historical drama film Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission in celebration of Hangul Day, which commemorates the invention of the Korean alphabet. The film follows the journey of an illiterate prisoner who works to publish a Korean-language dictionary during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Monday 10/18 through Sunday 10/24; Free, register here.

Nature in art: The Art League Gallery in Alexandria is featuring two new solo art exhibits from painters Tania Karpowitz and Dongpei He that both explore the relationship between human life and nature. Karpowitz’s “Headlands” features paintings that push the boundaries between human faces and different environmental elements, and He’s “The Principle of Nature” celebrates the beauty of nature through watercolor images of peony flowers. Through Sunday 11/7; Free, find out more here.

Support local artists: The annual exhibit from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities will display work from the finalists of the Art Bank Program. Come out to their gallery in Navy Yard enjoy some of the local artists you do know, and the ones you should know. Through Friday 11/19 from 9 AM-6 PM; Free, find out more here.

Concert for a cause: Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Mavis Staples and singer-songwriter Amy Helm are performing for local civil rights organization JusticeAid’s charity concert at the Lincoln Theatre. Proceeds will benefit community-based public defense group Neighborhood Defender Service’s Policy Accountability/Community Empowerment Program, which works to change policing in predominately-Black and brown communities. Tuesday 10/19 at 7:30 PM; $35-$150, buy tickets here.

A Broadway hit: The Kennedy Center is now taking on the Tony Award-winning musical “Hadestown,” which combines two different Greek myths for a thrilling show. And wait, the show has a Grammy Award too— halfway to an EGOT! Through Sunday 10/31 (times vary); $45-$175, buy tickets here.

Sketch comedy royalty: DC’s own sketch comedy group Bad Medicine will perform at the DC Improv Comedy Club. They’ve performed their sketches across the country, but they’re still down to poke fun at the dynamic in living in a city as political as it gets. Wednesday 10/20 at 7:30 PM; $15, buy tickets here.

Spice up your wardrobe: Pagne Lifestyle, a DC-based African wax print textile shop, will hold a pop-up shop at Concept 31/M in Georgetown. Make a fashion statement with a variety of brightly-colored handcrafted bags, furniture, clothing, and accessories. Wednesday 10/20 from 11 AM-6 PM; learn more here.

Queen of Tejano: The National Portrait Gallery will be having an Instagram chat on their page about Tejana icon Selena and her legacy on Latina representation in the music industry. Viewers can also learn how to make a Selena-inspired “Amor Prohibido” cocktail that features tequila, strawberries, and champagne. There is also a mocktail version for the non-alcohol drinkers. Wednesday 10/20 at 5 PM; Free, learn more here.

Paint ‘n sip: Need to let your creative juices pour out? Stop by this watercolor painting session at Shop Made in DC’s Georgetown location, where wine will also surely be poured. Entry to the DIY event gets you two prints to paint and two glasses of wine. Bring a friend, or come solo to meet some painting pals. Wednesday 10/20 from 5 PM-7 PM; $20, buy tickets here.

Local theatre: The Little Theatre of Alexandria began their performance run of the play “Wait Until Dark” this past weekend, and it’s supposed to be great. It tells the story of a blind woman having to outwit a cluster of con men who’ve broken into her apartment. Through Saturday 11/6; $21-$24, buy tickets here.

Get creative this fall, and check out a paint ‘n sip or a new art exhibit around the city.

That's all for today!

