News & Politics

Carmelo Anthony Gets Old Bay-Inspired Jordans

Sorry crab lovers, they won't be released to the public.

Written by
| Published on
Courtesy of Jordan Brand.

Jordan Brand has created a special set of Air Jordan 1 Low’s for Baltimore-bred NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and fittingly, they’re inspired by Old Bay crab spice. The “Baltimore Crab” kicks feature orange overlays to represent the color of steamed crabs, with Old Bay brown on the tongues, toe boxes, and quarters. The Nike swoosh and other logos are in a maritime blue, and the packaging is reminiscent of a box of Old Bay.

Sadly for crab lovers, these shoes won’t be released to the public. Luckily, there’s plenty of Old Bay merch out there to choose from. McCormick has an extensive store that sells everything from Old Bay beer to Old Bay ugly Christmas sweaters, and you can even get Old Bay flavored marshmallows on Etsy (ew).

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day