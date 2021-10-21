Carmelo Anthony Gets Old Bay-Inspired Jordans

Jordan Brand has created a special set of Air Jordan 1 Low’s for Baltimore-bred NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and fittingly, they’re inspired by Old Bay crab spice. The “Baltimore Crab” kicks feature orange overlays to represent the color of steamed crabs, with Old Bay brown on the tongues, toe boxes, and quarters. The Nike swoosh and other logos are in a maritime blue, and the packaging is reminiscent of a box of Old Bay.

Sadly for crab lovers, these shoes won’t be released to the public. Luckily, there’s plenty of Old Bay merch out there to choose from. McCormick has an extensive store that sells everything from Old Bay beer to Old Bay ugly Christmas sweaters, and you can even get Old Bay flavored marshmallows on Etsy (ew).

