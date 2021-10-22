5 Design Trends to Take Your Remodel to the Next Level

1. Say it with tile

Using small-scale hex or penny tile to spell out a phrase or create a design is an especially fun choice for powder rooms, mudrooms, or kids’ bathrooms. Fowlkes Studio used one-inch hex tile for this DC-flag floor in an AU Park mudroom.

2. Layer your kitchen lighting

Multiple fixtures create more visual interest than recessed lights and make the kitchen feel more like a living space. Designer Lori Anderson Wier also added table lamps to the countertops in this Maryland home.

3. Pair open shelves with a graphic backsplash

Open shelving is usually reserved for the prettiest items, so why not give it an equally stunning backdrop? Designer Julie Riggin chose a Moroccan-inspired pattern for this Arlington kitchen.

4. Wallpaper a bathroom

Sure, you’ve seen it in powder rooms, but don’t be afraid to try wallpaper in a full bath, too. Many brands carry water-resistant options. Designer Lindsay Boudreaux used a Schumacher paper in this Alexandria space. A glass shower door, rather than a curtain, mitigates splashing.

5. Bring life to your walls

“Living walls” are an eye-catching option. Just be prepared for a commitment: An installation of live plants—such as this one in McLean by designer Martha Vicas—requires built-in irrigation and regular upkeep. Preserved moss is a lower-maintenance choice.

This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!