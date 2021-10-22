Home & Style

5 Design Trends to Take Your Remodel to the Next Level

Do try these at home.

1. Say it with tile

Using small-scale hex or penny tile to spell out a phrase or create a design is an especially fun choice for powder rooms, mudrooms, or kids’ bathrooms. Fowlkes Studio used one-inch hex tile for this DC-flag floor in an AU Park mudroom.

 

Photograph by Robert Radifera Photography.

2. Layer your kitchen lighting

Multiple fixtures create more visual interest than recessed lights and make the kitchen feel more like a living space. Designer Lori Anderson Wier also added table lamps to the countertops in this Maryland home.

 

Photograph by Angela Newton Roy Photography.

3. Pair open shelves with a graphic backsplash

Open shelving is usually reserved for the prettiest items, so why not give it an equally stunning backdrop? Designer Julie Riggin chose a Moroccan-inspired pattern for this Arlington kitchen.

 

Photograph by Robert Radifera Photography.

4. Wallpaper a bathroom

Sure, you’ve seen it in powder rooms, but don’t be afraid to try wallpaper in a full bath, too. Many brands carry water-resistant options. Designer Lindsay Boudreaux used a Schumacher paper in this Alexandria space. A glass shower door, rather than a curtain, mitigates splashing.

 

Photograph by Anice Hoachlander/Hoachlander Davis Photography.

5. Bring life to your walls

“Living walls” are an eye-catching option. Just be prepared for a commitment: An installation of live plants—such as this one in McLean by designer Martha Vicas—requires built-in irrigation and regular upkeep. Preserved moss is a lower-maintenance choice.

This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

