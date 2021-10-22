Make These Choices If You’re Renovating to Improve Your Home’s Resale Value

Is improving resale value one of your renovation goals? We surveyed nearly 200 of Washington’s top-producing real-estate agents to ask what local buyers prefer in newly remodeled homes. Here’s what they said.

Preferred overall design style of most buyers:

Transitional: 42% (82)

Traditional: 27% (52)

Contemporary: 23% (45)

Midcentury modern: 3.5% (7)

Other: 3.5% (7)

Coastal: 1.5% (3)

Preferred kitchen cabinet color:

White: 87% (170)

Gray: 5% (10)

Other: 5% (10)

Natural wood: 2.5% (5)

Blue: 0.5% (1)

Black: 0% (0)

Preferred bathroom cabinet color:

White: 62% (122)

Gray: 16% (31)

Natural wood: 11% (21)

Other: 6% (12)

Blue: 2% (4)

Black: 2% (4)

No response: 1% (2)

Preferred kitchen countertop material:

Quartz: 79% (154)

Granite: 12% (24)

Other: 5% (10)

Marble: 3.5% (7)

No response: 0.5% (1)

Preferred bathroom countertop material:

Quartz: 62% (121)

Granite: 18% (36)

Marble: 15% (30)

Other: 4% (8)

No response: 0.5% (1)

Which is the better use of extra square-footage in a primary bathroom?

Double-headed shower: 59% (115)

Soaking tub: 40% (79)

No response: 1% (2)

Preferred finish for fixtures and hardware:

Nickel: 53% (103)

Matte black: 27% (53)

Bronze: 10% (20)

Brass: 9% (17)

No response: 1.5% (3)

In the kitchen, do most buyers prefer . . .

Shaker or slab-front cabinets?

Shaker: 70% (137)

Slab-front: 29% (57)

No response: 1% (2)

Island or peninsula?

Island: 97% (190)

Peninsula: 3% (6)

Apron-front or under-mount sink?

Under-mount: 59% (116)

Apron-front: 41% (80)

Stainless-steel or white appliances?

Stainless: 96% (188)

White: 3.5% (7)

No response: 0.5% (1)

Most desired feature in a finished basement:

Guest suite: 56% (109)

Playroom: 14% (28)

Gym: 11% (21)

Other: 10% (19)

Second home office: 9% (18)

No response: 0.5% (1)

This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.

