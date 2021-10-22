Make These Choices If You’re Renovating to Improve Your Home’s Resale Value

Is improving resale value one of your renovation goals? We surveyed nearly 200 of Washington’s top-producing real-estate agents to ask what local buyers prefer in newly remodeled homes. Here’s what they said.
Preferred overall design style of most buyers:
Transitional: 42% (82)
Traditional: 27% (52)
Contemporary: 23% (45)
Midcentury modern: 3.5% (7)
Other: 3.5% (7)
Coastal: 1.5% (3)
Preferred kitchen cabinet color:
White: 87% (170)
Gray: 5% (10)
Other: 5% (10)
Natural wood: 2.5% (5)
Blue: 0.5% (1)
Black: 0% (0)
Preferred bathroom cabinet color:
White: 62% (122)
Gray: 16% (31)
Natural wood: 11% (21)
Other: 6% (12)
Blue: 2% (4)
Black: 2% (4)
No response: 1% (2)
Preferred kitchen countertop material:
Quartz: 79% (154)
Granite: 12% (24)
Other: 5% (10)
Marble: 3.5% (7)
No response: 0.5% (1)
Preferred bathroom countertop material:
Quartz: 62% (121)
Granite: 18% (36)
Marble: 15% (30)
Other: 4% (8)
No response: 0.5% (1)
Which is the better use of extra square-footage in a primary bathroom?
Double-headed shower: 59% (115)
Soaking tub: 40% (79)
No response: 1% (2)
Preferred finish for fixtures and hardware:
Nickel: 53% (103)
Matte black: 27% (53)
Bronze: 10% (20)
Brass: 9% (17)
No response: 1.5% (3)
In the kitchen, do most buyers prefer . . .
Shaker or slab-front cabinets?
Shaker: 70% (137)
Slab-front: 29% (57)
No response: 1% (2)
Island or peninsula?
Island: 97% (190)
Peninsula: 3% (6)
Apron-front or under-mount sink?
Under-mount: 59% (116)
Apron-front: 41% (80)
Stainless-steel or white appliances?
Stainless: 96% (188)
White: 3.5% (7)
No response: 0.5% (1)
Most desired feature in a finished basement:
Guest suite: 56% (109)
Playroom: 14% (28)
Gym: 11% (21)
Other: 10% (19)
Second home office: 9% (18)
No response: 0.5% (1)
This article appears in the October 2021 issue of Washingtonian.