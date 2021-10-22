Metro Meltdown Continues, With No Timetable for Return to Normal

After a week of headache-inducing delays for commuters, Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said Friday there is not currently a timetable for a return to normal service. The ongoing delays—a consequence of the reduced service—will continue until at least Sunday, October 31.

Metro pulled around 60 percent of its trains (748 railcars in the 7000-series) after a Blue Line derailment near Arlington Cemetery revealed problems with the wheels. While the 7000-series fleet undergoes inspections, service will continue to be significantly curtailed: Red Line trains will operate on 15 to 20 minute intervals while all other lines run on 30 to 40 minute intervals.

In the meantime, Metro has opted to dispatch some 2000-series railcars—trains that were supposed to be gliding towards retirement.

