Gordon Ramsay vs. Jon Taffer: Their Restaurants Will Fight It Out in DC

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips 501 Seventh St., NW

The volatile host of Hell’s Kitchen taps pro chefs for a brutal cooking competition. He also runs high-end eateries around the world.

There’s fish. There’s chips. There’s a bunch of sauces. Put it all together in a cardboard box and you get . . . Gordon Ramsay’s fish and chips.

Tavon Hubbard—then based in DC—finished in last place on season ten of Hell’s Kitchen.

“Fish & Chips is a humble departure, and yeah, a bit of fun,” he told Las Vegas Weekly. “We’ve elevated it, made it a little more sexy . . . more Cool Britannia.”