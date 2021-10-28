Halloween Fun, Spy Movies, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular Tour: Things to Do in DC, October 28-31

Hey y’all!

We’ve got Hallo-weekend events, spy movies, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular Tour.

It’s the Time Warp time of year again, but this time you can watch the “Science Fiction/Double Feature” with the original Brad Majors!

Here’s what you should check out this weekend:

Spy movie Thursdays: You may have seen the new James Bond movie that came out earlier this month, so why not consider throwing it back by watching “Goldfinger,” the 1964 classic? Arlington restaurant WHINO and music-based creative company Shaolin Jazz are collaborating for a new “Can I Kick It?” series of spy films on Thursdays, and “Goldfinger” just happens to be the inaugural one. Thursday 10/28 at 8:30 PM; $30, buy tickets here.

Tales from the crypt: Fans of literature, theatre, and all things spooky can come together for a performance of stories and poems from famous Baltimorean Edgar Allen Poe at Alexandria’s Ivy Hill Cemetery. The readings will be executed by actors from The Guillotine Theatre. Seating will be spaced apart but also limited. Thursday 10/28 and Saturday 10/30 from 7 PM-8 PM; $20, learn more here.

Book talk: Politics & Prose is inviting New Yorker staff writer Susan Orlean for a virtual chat about her new book, On Animals. In her book, Orlean examines animal-human relationships through the stories she has written and the people she has met over the course of her career. Thursday 10/28 at 7 PM; Free-$36, buy tickets here.

Shipwrecked in Navy Yard: Anchovy Social is giving you the excuse to let out your inner scallywag at their pirate-themed Halloween social. Festivities include Campari cocktails, a DJ set, and a scenic rooftop view. And make sure to dress up for the costume contest— first place wins a night at DC’s Thompson Hotel. Friday 10/29 from 8 PM-2 AM; $25, buy tickets here.

Fall vibes: Celebrate Halloween early with the Fall Frolic at the Lee-Fendall House in Alexandria. The day will be filled with kid-friendly activities, such as a “ghost” hunt, arts and crafts, and a costume parade. Saturday 10/30 from 10 AM-4 PM; $5-$15 (free for kids under the age of 2), buy tickets here.

Ghostly & grand: Dirty Habit is hosting a “Nightmare on 8th Street” extravaganza, complete with spooky specialty drinks, a costume contest, and a variety of live entertainment including (yes, really!) an aerialist and fire dancer. Just make sure to watch out for Freddy Krueger. Saturday 10/30 from 7 PM-1 AM; Free, register here.

Cartoon opera: GALA Hispanic Theatre in Columbia Heights will premiere their highly-anticipated, animated, Spanish-language film, BOHEME in the Heights this weekend. This movie transports famous Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera to Columbia Heights to tell a modern tale of youthful creativity, unwavering love, and heartbreaking loss during a pandemic-induced isolation. Saturday 10/30 and Sunday 10/31 (showtimes vary); $35-$59, buy tickets here.

A musical tribute: The Library of Congress will hold a Founder’s Day concert to honor pianist Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge, who established the Coolidge Foundation at the Library of Congress to promote and advance chamber music. The concert will feature a rebroadcast of “Metamorphosis”, a musical collaboration between Grammy Award-winning percussion ensemble Third Coast Percussion and dance company Movement Art Is, as well as the world premiere of Third Coast Percussion’s new work with composer Gemma Peacocke, “The threshold we cross with closed eyes.” Saturday 10/30 at 8 PM; Free, watch on Facebook or YouTube.

Paradin’ around: Bring your pups out to Bark Social in North Bethesda for a dog-friendly fall festival. Activities will include a duo donut grab, apple bobbing, pumpkin calligraphy, and cookie decorating. After the festival, the puppies will get lined up and parade around Pike & Rose to show off their adorable Halloween costumes. Prizes will be available for the people and pups with the best costumes. Sunday 10/31 from 11 AM-2 PM; $15-$30, buy tickets here.

‘Rocky Horror’ in DC: It’s the time warp time of year— The Rocky Horror Picture Show 45th Anniversary Spectacular Tour is making a stop at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights on, of all nights, Halloween night. The unedited original film will be shown with a shadow cast acting it out as well. And hosting the event is none other than Barry Bostwick, the original Brad Majors. Sunday 10/31 at 8 PM; $25-$40, buy tickets here.

Happy Halloween!: For more spooky fun, explore our fun fall guide to Halloween and Día de los Muertos events around town.

There are tons of puppy-friendly Halloween events this weekend, so be sure to include your furry friends into the festivities.

That’s all for today! Thanks for reading, and don’t forget to drop me a line at dbaker@washingtonian.com.

