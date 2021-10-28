News & Politics

Washington's Metro Meltdown Will Continue for at Least Another Two Weeks

If you thought you had plans, no you don't.

Photograph by ellisonphoto via iStock.

Metro announced today that its train service will remain at its current reduced level through November 15. Red Line trains will arrive every 15-20 minutes, while all other lines will have trains show up every 30 to 40 minutes. 31 trains are currently available for daily service; officials are working to raise that number to 50 to help prevent crowding.

The significant service impact started on October 18, when Metro pulled roughly 60 percent of its fleet off the rails after a Blue line train derailment near the Arlington Cemetery Station was caused by a misaligned axle. All 7000 series trains have been inspected for the misalignment, and officials “are now working with the [Washington Metrorail Safety Commission] on a testing plan that will allow the trains to safely return to service,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a press release. “We will continue to provide regular updates to our customers and the public as more is known about a timeline for full service restoration.”

 

