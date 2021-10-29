A Barber Shop Chain That Features Fully Stocked Bars Is Expanding in the DC Area

After setting up shop in Union Market, Navy Yard, and Ballston this year, three more locations of men’s grooming salon Scissors & Scotch are on the way. The company will open salons at the Wharf, and in Reston and Loudoun County early next spring.

“What we wanted to do is find areas where people live, work, and play, and make sure that we can become that neighborhood place where guys can come and relax,” says Kai Christian, director of operations.

The business started in 2015 and now has locations across the country. The three existing DC-area shops were its first foray into Washington. Each features a fully stocked bar and lounge for clients to enjoy complimentary drinks after their treatments.

Most haircuts and shaves start at $48, including a shampoo and hot towel treatment. Color and wax services are also available. Optional monthly or annual memberships include exclusive benefits and discounts.

